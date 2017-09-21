What’s Happening: September 21, 2017

PADDLE TO THE POINT

Mashomack Point has a beautiful winding salt marsh, which is a joy to explore by self-powered boats. On Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve offers a Mashomack Point paddle and participants will use canoes and kayaks to investigate this waterway of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge.

Kayak rentals are $45, canoes $30, including all equipment. Rain date is Sunday, October 1 at 9 a.m. Contact the Mashomack Preserve office at mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or (631) 749-4219 for reservations.

MEMOIR WORKSHOP

The Senior Citizens Foundation’s Senior Smarts program will be offering a three session memoir writing workshop for senior citizens.

The workshop will meet on three consecutive Fridays -— September 22, 29 and October 6 — at the Shelter Island library from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day. The seminars will be taught by well-known author and professor Wendy Fairey and the fee for all three sessions is $75.

The program is limited to 20 participants. To register, send a check to the Senior Citizens Foundation Senior Smarts, PO Box 352, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

SOUNDS OF SOUTH AMERICA

The boys from Brazil are back! In the final concert of “Celebrating 40 Years” with the return of audience favorite artists, the Shelter Island Friends of Music presents “Brasil Guitar Duo: João Luiz & Douglas Lora,” a 2006 winner of the Concert Artist Guild International Competition. Hailed by Classical Guitar magazine for its “maturity of musicianship and technical virtuosity,” Brasil Guitar Duo “… is equally at home on a classical or world-music series and … unmatched in their execution of intricate Brazilian rhythms.”

The concert is Sunday, October 8 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter island Presbyterian Church. A meet-the-artist reception follows. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

Across the moat

TALKING CLIMATE CHANGE

The South Fork Natural History Museum’s (SoFo) third annual Climate Change Conversation is Saturday, September 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. Free and open to the public, the event feature a panel discussion and reception with notable environmental experts and elected officials including Peter Boyd, an executive fellow at Yale University’s Center for Business and the Environment, Steven Englebright, New York State Assembly member and a SoFo board trustee, and moderator Fred W. Thiele, New York State Assembly member for the 1st District.

SoFo is at 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. Wine and light refreshments will be served. “The Arctic Melt,” a video by photographer Diane Tuft, will be screened during the reception. Call (631) 537-9735 or email sofo@hamptons.com for more information.

THE POWER OF LOVE

Maryl Walters will offer a free talk entitled “The Healing Power of Divine Love” on Saturday September 23 at 5 p.m. at the Christian Science Church in Southampton (70 Cameron Street). This talk will provide spiritual answers to problems facing individuals today. All are welcome and childcare will be provided. For more information call (516) 633-9546.

WIGWAM WORKSHOP

A Wigwam Workshop is being conducted by David Bunn Martine on the lawn of the Eastville Community Historical Society’s (ECHS) Heritage House in Sag Harbor each Saturday through October 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mr. Martine, a member of the Shinnecock Nation, is using traditional and non-traditional materials to construct the wigwam and while working discusses the use and importance of wigwams in Native American history. Sessions are $10 for adults, $5 for children.

On Wednesday, September 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mr. Martine talks about his new book “No Reservation: New York Contemporary Native American Art Movement.”

The ECHS is at 139 Hampton Street in Sag Harbor. Call (631) 725-4711 for details.

HELPING HURRICANE VICTIMS

On Sunday, October 1 from 4 to 6 p.m., Bay Street Theater on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor will present a benefit concert to raise funds for hurricane victims around the country. Emceed by Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman who is helping organize the event, the concert is to honor those whose lives were uprooted in recent weeks by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and the rebuilding that will be required for weeks and months to come.

Musicians include Joe Lauro & The HooDoo Loungers and Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks, with others to be added as the date approaches. Bay Street Theater is donating the theater and staff services, and the musicians are donating their time and musical talents for the concert. Ticket and raffle proceeds will be used for hurricane relief efforts through the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Suggested donations for adults are $20 ($10 children), but any amount will be accepted. Donations can be made at the box office only. A special raffle will be held in the lobby with items and prizes donated from local retailers and restaurants. These proceeds too will also be donated. Visit baystreet.org for information.