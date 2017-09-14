What’s Happening: September 14, 2017

BEACH CLEANUP DAY

You can make a difference! Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort which clears and categorizes the various marine debris found on local beaches. On Saturday, September 16 from 9 to 11 a.m., Mashomack Preserve hosts “Beach Clean Up Day.” Come help prevent sea turtles, seals and birds from being injured by trash while beautifying the coastline. All ages welcome. Community service hours available for students. Visit mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or call (631) 749-4219 for information.

FIRST DAY OF AUTUMN AT MASHOMACK

mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or call (631) 749-4219 for reservations. With acorns, hickories and fall berries all ready for eating, chipmunks, squirrels and other creatures are in a tizzy gathering food for the upcoming winter. Mashomack Preserve hosts “After School Nature: First Day of Autumn” on Wednesday, September 20 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Come search for critters, find and collect some nuts, and enjoy an acorn-themed snack! The program is for ages 4 and up. Visit

GO BOWLING!

Get ready for bowling ladies and gents! Anyone who wants to bowl this season, is invited to join the respective men’s and women’s bowling groups when they meet to launch the new season on Thursday, September 14 at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall lanes.

ASSOCIATION TURNS 50

When the Shelter Island Association (SIA) formed, Lyndon Johnson was president, Nelson Rockefeller was governor and the Shelter Island Town budget was $200,000. Priorities included bridges from the Island to the mainland, the acquisition Mashomack forest for parkland, and splitting the five East End towns into a separate county.

On Saturday, September 16, the SIA will celebrate its golden anniversary with a gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Hall. The organization brings together the Island’s neighborhood associations as well as other members of the community to work together for the betterment and advancement of the best interests of the Island.

Wine and refreshments catered by Marie Eiffel will be served at the golden anniversary party. To reserve, visit shelterislandassociation.org.

A LITTLE ZEN WITH BENNETT

Sylvester Manor co-founder and special projects advisor Bennett Konesni will present a Zenday Workshop on decorative paper cutting this weekend. So get out those scissors and join Bennett at The Gatehouse on Sunday, September 17 from noon to 2 p.m. To register of get more information email thegatehouse@sylvestermanor.org.

MEMOIR WORKSHOP

The Senior Citizens Foundation’s Senior Smarts program will be offering a three session memoir writing workshop for senior citizens.

The workshop will meet on three consecutive Fridays -— September 22, 29 and October 6 — at the Shelter Island library from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day. The seminars will be taught by well-known author and professor Wendy Fairey and the fee for all three sessions is $75.

The program is limited to 20 participants. To register, send a check to the Senior Citizens Foundation Senior Smarts, PO Box 352, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

THE BOYS FROM BRAZIL

In the final concert of “Celebrating 40 Years” with the return of audience-favorite artists, the Shelter Island Friends of Music presents “Brasil Guitar Duo: João Luiz & Douglas Lora,” a 2006 winner of the Concert Artist Guild International Competition. Hailed by Classical Guitar magazine for its “maturity of musicianship and technical virtuosity,” Brasil Guitar Duo “…is equally at home on a classical or world-music series and … unmatched in their execution of intricate Brazilian rhythms.”

The concert is Sunday, October 8 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter island Presbyterian Church. A meet-the-artist post-concert reception follows. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

Across the moat

CREATING AN ORGANIC LAWN

Now is the best time of the year to make changes in your lawn care routine to ensure its health and beauty come springtime. On Saturday, September 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., join the Peconic Land Trust at Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton for “Organic Lawn Care, Step #3,” a workshop led by Paul Wagner of Greener Pastures Organics.

Learn fall seeding tips, how to maximize germination, and ways to boost soil growth and proper mowing strategies to build the density of the lawn.

This workshop series is a partnership with Perfect Earth Project. Admission is $5. Space is limited, reservations are requested. Bridge Gardens is located at 36 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton. To reserve, call (631) 283-3195 or email events@peconiclandtrust.org. The program runs rain or shine.

HARVESTING HERBS

Join the Peconic Land Trust to explore with herbalist Heather Cusack “Harvesting and Enjoying Herbs,” a presentation on Saturday, September 16 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold.

The workshop is $20, plus a $10 materials fee. Space is limited. For more information and to reserve, call (631) 283-3195 or email events@peconiclandtrust.org. The program runs rain or shine.

THEINERT GOLF TOURNAMENT

The annual golf tournament to benefit the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund returns on Monday, September 18 to the Vineyards Golf Club in Riverhead. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. including continental breakfast. Tournament runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. including barbecue lunch. Dinner reception and auction follows at 5 p.m. with open bar and raw bar (cocktail Hour and dinner only ticket available).

The cost of the tournament is $225 for individual golfers or $900 for a foursome. To register visit josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.

NFCT CELEBRATES 60

North Fork Community Theatre (NFCT) kicks off its 60th season on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. with a Costume Revue. Favorite costumes from past productions will be on parade, along with a few performances, of the most memorable moments of NCFT’s past 60 years.

Some of the company’s leading ladies, cowboys, princesses and a few villains will re-emerge from the attic to lead a stroll down memory lane. A reception follows as NFCT toasts its new season. Updates on theater renovation plans and backstage tours will be available. Admission to the Costume Revue is free, but donations to NFCT’s Renovation Campaign will gladly be accepted.

For information call the NFCT information line at (631) 298-4500. The theater is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.