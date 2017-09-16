What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Tom Speeches had the correct answer to last week’s photo quiz (see below) and so did Bob Raiber, who wrote: “That is the sign for used golf balls across the street from Goat Hill and what used to be called Grandpa Brennan’s ‘previously used golf balls.’”

The stand in front of a little bungalow next to the Brennans’ house, with a beach umbrella, sign, golf balls in egg cartons and an honor box for cash, has been an Island institution.

Started by Jerry Brennan, who passed away nine years ago, the stand has been stocked and maintained by three generations. The bounty of the honor box isn’t used to supplement the family’s income, or even as pin money, Peggy Brennan told us.

Since the “Golf Balls 3 / $1.00” sign went up, all proceeds have gone to Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson. The charity’s mission statement, according to its website, is “to provide compassionate, comprehensive care for the poor, the marginal and the wounded among us.”