What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Pat Hanson called the Reporter bright and early last Thursday to identify last week’s mystery photo (see below) and Karen Brush was right behind her, picking up the scent to describe it as the “dog, lawn ornament/Canada geese-deterrent outside Ace Hardware Store in the Heights.”

That about covers it.

Detectives Maddie and Ellie Pedone were right on about the corrugated plastic pooch and Mark Underberg had a happy coincidence after “I had just read the new issue of the Reporter on the dock at Marie Eiffel’s and then stopped by the hardware store to buy skewers, when I encountered a familiar silhouette — a black dog against yellow lines. As a sometime renter on Shelter Island (here for the month), we’re happy to participate in the weekly image-hunt. Thanks!”

Our pleasure, to all.