Weekly Calendar: September 7 — September 16, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Anime club, for young adults to watch and discuss favorite show. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Lego fun, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Back to School BBQ & Potluck,” DJ, dancing, raffle, students vs. teachers kickball game. 5 to 7 p.m., school playground/softball field. Bring your own drinks, chairs or blankets and a dessert or side dish to share. Free. Sponsored by the PTSA of Shelter Island.

Friday Night Dialogues, a talk by designer Marshall Watson, author of “The Art of Elegance.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, new hours through October 8. Friday noon to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gatehouse, new hours Friday 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

4th annual Great Peconic Race, a fundraising paddle race circumnavigating Shelter Island to benefit the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s marine programs. Choose from 19, 9 or 3 mile courses. Family activities, clinics, music and party after the race. Sign in 7 a.m., first launch 9 a.m. Wades Beach. Kids fun race at 1 p.m. For details greatpeconicrace.com.

Book sale room, accepts donations of gently used books, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library. (631) 749-0042.

Plein air, Linda J. Puls runs a two-day workshop at the Smith-Taylor Cabin to benefit the Taylor’s Island Foundation. For painters age 18 and up of all skill levels. Continues Sunday, September 10. Both days, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $100, includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. Limited space. Reserve at seapulse@optonline.net or (631) 749-0049.

House tours, noon to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Coffee and coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Plein air, second day of weekend workshop, see Saturday, September 9 for details.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

“Beginner Ballroom & Latin Social Dance,” a 10-week course offered by Alexandra Binder and Shelter Island Town Recreation Department. 7 to 8 p.m., Youth Center. No partner or experience necessary. Meets Mondays through November 13. $150. Register at (631) 749-0309.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Book sale room, accepts donations of gently used books, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Women’s Club meets, guest speaker cartoonist Peter Waldner. Noon. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. Bring a monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry.

Cookies and coloring, for youth. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Silver Circle trip to the Parrish Art Museum, with the Senior Activity Center. Leaves the Senior Center at 8:45 a.m. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Duct tape crafting, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Book Club, discusses “The Second Mrs. Hockaday” by Susan Rivers. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Twenty Years in a Changing China,” a conversation with author Lisa See and OneSky founding board member Peter Lighte. 6 p.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Bowling Season, begins. Men and women invited to join. 7 p.m., American Legion Hall lanes.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Fun Friday, young adults play Wii Super Smash Bros. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Artists Respond to 9/11” a presentation by Dr. Gail Levin followed by a discussion with Roz Dimon, whose work is featured. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Yoga story time, for children. 10:30 a.m., library. Mats provided. (631) 749-0042.

“Flowers into Paint,” an art workshop based on the work of Georgia O’Keeffe taught by Joyce Raimondo. 2 p.m., library. $10. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Golden anniversary celebration, for the Shelter Island Association. 2 to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Hall. Wine and refreshments catered by Marie Eiffel. Reserve at shelterislandassociation.org.

Creekside Concert and Contra Dance, The Seamus Egan Project performs with Moira Smiley, 5 p.m. Contra dance with Ed Howe and Drivetrain from 7:30 to 10 p.m. outdoors at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $30/$35. Kids 10 and under free. Gates open at 4 p.m. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

September 7: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

September 7: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

September 11: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

September 11: MS4, 3 p.m.

September 11: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

September 11: Library Board, 7 p.m., library community room

September 12: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 12: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

September 13: Taylor’s Island Preservation Committee, 9 a.m.

September 15: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language Class, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, hours through October 8, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.