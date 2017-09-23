Weekly Calendar: September 14 — September 23, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Duct tape crafting, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Book club, discusses “The Second Mrs. Hockaday” by Susan Rivers. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Twenty Years in a Changing China,” a conversation with author Lisa See and OneSky founding board member Peter Lighte. 6 p.m., library. Special event; registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Bowling, season begins. Men and women invited to join. 7 p.m., American Legion Hall lanes.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Fun Friday, young adults play Wii Super Smash Bros. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Philosophy discussion, facilitated by Professor Wendy Turgeon, the group reads articles and explores philosophy in the modern world. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Artists Respond to 9/11” a presentation by Dr. Gail Levin followed by a discussion with Roz Dimon, whose work is featured. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Yoga story time, for children. 10:30 a.m., library. Mats provided. (631) 749-0042.

“Flowers into Paint,” an art workshop based on the work of Georgia O’Keeffe taught by Joyce Raimondo. 2 p.m., library. $10. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Golden anniversary celebration, for the Shelter Island Association. 2 to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Hall. Wine and refreshments catered by Marie Eiffel. Reserve at shelterislandassociation.org.

Creekside concert and contra dance, The Seamus Egan Project performs with Moira Smiley, 5 p.m. Contra dance with Ed Howe and Drivetrain from 7:30 to 10 p.m. outdoors at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $30/$35. Kids 10 and under free. Gates open at 4 p.m. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

LWV get together, annual meeting and cocktail party for League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. Open to members and prospective members and guests. 4 to 6 p.m. at Bruno residence, 104 S. Midway.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund annual golf tournament, 9:30 a.m. registration, tournament 11 a.m. The Vineyards Golf Club in Riverhead. Visit josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org to register.

Mystery book club, discusses “The Neon Rain” by James Lee Burke. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

AARP driver safety, one day program. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Senior Center. AARP members $20, all others $25. Register at (631) 749-1059.

Game time, for young adults. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the Library, screening of the 1967 film “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Chess club, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Stop Kissing Frogs: How to Choose Your Prince,” a dating workshop for single women facilitated by Marilynn Pysher. 7 p.m., library. Continues September 27. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Chemistry fun, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Anime club, for young adults to watch and discuss favorite shows. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Book Sale Room, open for a special sale. Library. (631) 749-0042.

BINGO extravaganza, for school-age children. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

September 15: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

September 18: Board of Education, 6 p.m., Shelter Island School, board room

September 18: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

September 19: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 19: EMS Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m.

September 20: Town ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

September 21: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

September 21: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

September 25: Community Housing Board, Justice Court, 7 p.m.

September 25: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

September 25: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

September 26: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 27: Town ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, hours through October 8, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level.

Open gym, for students, Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.