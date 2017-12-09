Weather Service: Sunny and mild for Shelter Island today

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), continuing a streak of mild, beautiful weather.

The NWS is calling for temperatures in the upper 70s with a light and variable wind coming from the southwest this morning between 5 and 10 mph.

Tonight clouds will move in and the temperature will drop to 59 degrees, according to the NWS, with the wind staying steady from the southwest at 6 to 8 mph.