Stay fit this fall with the Town Rec Department

The Shelter Island Town Recreation Department has a lineup of fitness classes to take Islanders into the fall. All classes are $5 and take place at the American Legion/Youth Center. Here is the schedule:

Zumba — Monday at 5:30 p.m., Thursday at 5:15 p.m. and Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Zumba is a fun, Latin-based group fitness dance class mixing low and high intensity moves for an interval-style calorie-burning dance fitness party that combines cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility. No dance experience required. A great class for beginners and perfect for everybody. Wear comfortable clothes and sneakers – not running shoes.

Zumba Gold — Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:15 a.m. with Susan Binder. Zumba GOLD is a Latin-based dance class for older active adults and those looking to start a new exercise routine.

Functional Fitness — Tuesday and Thursday at 8:15 a.m. with Maggie Davis. This class focuses on strength, balance, flexibility and endurance utilizing light weights. Working multiple muscle groups through different ranges of motion will build muscle, burn more calories and develop more functional strength. It is suitable for most exercisers; modifications are available for beginners.

PIYO — Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with Julia Weisenberg. The muscle sculpting of Pilates, the flexibility of yoga and nonstop, fluid movement. This class is for all age groups. So come down alone or bring the family.

Alignment & Base Exercise — Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with Callie Atkins. This class is half no stress exercise and half yoga. Come look good and feel good!

Yoga — Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Kelci McIntosh. This is a community yoga class that will give everyone an opportunity to practice yoga. Classes are suitable for all levels so go at your own pace.

Essentrics: Aging Backwards —Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. with Laury Dowd. This low-impact, equipment-free class is perfect for men or women and will leave you feeling energized, youthful and healthy. Improves posture, body toning and strengthening. No jumping and no sweating.