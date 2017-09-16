Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Donna Marie Barletta

Donna Marie Barletta

Donna Marie Barletta, 69, formerly of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at her home on Shelter Island.

She was born to Angelo and Mary (Lombargo) Sabia on May 15, 1948 in Hazleton.

She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1966 and was a professional hairstylist for many years in Hazelton and Columbia, Maryland. Her family remembers her as a creative and artistic spirit who loved life and family and was a dedicated daughter and niece as a caretaker to her mother and aunt Lucy Sabia. Donna loved animals and cared for numerous pets throughout her life, her family remembered, and was a talented artist who enjoying painting and sculpture. A devoted mother and grandmother, she was always warm, happy and loving.

Donna moved to Shelter Island full-time six years ago. The Island became a source of joy for her, her family said. She fell in love with the community and the natural surrounding beauty. She was a member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and regularly attended services at Our Lady of the Isle Church, as well.

Surviving are her daughter, Renee Barletta and her son-in-law, John Yang, of Brooklyn; grandchildren Jasper and Francesca, Yang, and her former husband, Anthony “Tootser” Barletta, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service details to be announced.