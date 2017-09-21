Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Ticketed for speeding: on September 13 were Patryk M. Kurzyna of Riverhead, on New York Avenue 35 mph in a 25-mph zone (35/25); Jaime Pillco of East Hampton, St. Mary’s Road 50/35; and on September 14 were Peter L. Schaller of Hampton Bays, St. Mary’s Road 48/35, and Bailey T. Kitkowski of Islip Terrace, West Neck Road 51/35.

Walter E. Kober of Southampton was ticketed on West Neck Road on September 13 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Paul F. Dileo of Shirley was ticketed on September 14 on New York Avenue for speed not reasonable and prudent.

Thongma Heuangvilay of East Hampton was ticketed on Manwaring Road on September 15 for failure to stop at a stop sign and for speeding 51 mph in a 35-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

On September 12, members of another agency investigating allegations on the Island requested police assistance in paying their ferry fare but were told that while the local police would be fully available to offer support, the visitors had to pay their own way.

Two reports of suspicious activity were logged that night. A Shorewood homeowner received a call from a neighbor around 8 p.m. saying there may be people outside of his house with flashlights but the officer who responded found no signs of anyone present.

Later, a center caller who reported possible suspicious activity was advised, after an investigation turned up nothing amiss, to install security cameras.

A Cartwright caller complained around 2 p.m. on September 13 of an ongoing issue with dogs barking all day and all night. The responding officer observed the area, but heard no dogs and the caller was advised to call again if the barking resumed.

The owner of dogs reported barking excessively in the Center told the responding officer the dogs had been barking because of a leak in the house.

Police opened an investigation after a South Ferry Hills caller reported September 13 that she feared for her safety.

On September 14, police opened an investigation into alleged criminal activity. Later, local offiers provided assistance to Southold police and a Center homeowner turned down music that had prompted a complaint.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automated call from a Shorewood home on September 15, but it proved to be a false alarm

The next day, a West Neck caller reported an osprey in distress, but the responding officer found an empty nest with no ospreys in the area. Later, an officer assisted a caller towing in a boat who had gotten stuck on a road when a wheel came off the trailer.

A caller complained about music from the Ram’s Head Inn around 10:30 p.m. on September 16. When the responding officer arrived, the music was off. The caller, who said this has been an on-going problem, was advised to speak with the Town.

A Center caller reported a barking dog on September 17; the owner, who was not at home, was advised of the situation and agreed to return home to address it.

Later, a bay constable assisted a boat owner with a disabled vessel off Hay Beach; an officer investigated a dispute, domestic in nature; and a Center caller notified police, for informational purposes, that a particular person was no longer allowed at a residence.

A Center caller on September 18 advised the police that she has a dispute with a neighbor over nighttime lighting that is being addressed with the town building department; both parties were advised to leave each other alone and to contact the police or building department rather than exchange words.

A dog that dug its way out its yard was reunited with its owner; a Menantic caller reported harassment; a Center caller complained of an odor that turned out to be emanting from a generator that had just started up; and a Tarkettle resident complained of an unknown vehicle in his driveway but when an officer arrived the person — an electrical contractor there to do work — was on the phone with the homeowner and no further action was needed.

Later, a caller sought police assistance in identifying the owner of a car parked in a flood prone area of the North Ferry parking lot so that the car might be moved prior to the arrival of a tropical storm expected Tuesday; and a caller reported that a large oak tree in the center is dead and may pose a hazard — Highway Superintendent Jay Card notified state transportation officials to have the tree removed.

Also last week: police officers tracked down two 911 calls that proved to be false alarms; PSEG was notified about downed wires in two locations; a bay constable replaced a buoy light in Dering Harbor; a kayak found by a HiLo resident was brought to the police impound lot; a police officer performed a welfare check, and a Center caller reported broken glass on a foot trail.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 12 and another on September 15, five aided cases on September 16 and two on September 18.