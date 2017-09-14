Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Roger J. Makowski, 59, of South Jamesport was arrested around 7 p.m. on September 6 and charged with the following misdemeanor offenses: three counts of petit larceny, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree and one count of criminal trespass in the 3rd degree.

Mr. Makowski had taken items (none valued at more than $1,000) from at least three locations on the Island, according to a news release issued by Detective Sergeant Jack H. Thilberg. Mr. Makowski was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt and was remanded to Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail. An order of protection was issued on behalf of one of the complainants.

ACCIDENTS

Michelle C. Corbett of Shelter Island reported to police on August 31 that while backing out of a Midway Road driveway she struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Gary R. Koehler of Shelter Island causing in excess of $1,000 in damage to the driver’s side of Mr. Koehler’s vehicle.

Mark A. Kanarvogel of Shelter Island reported to the police on September 10 that the Shelter Island EMS vehicle he was driving, while parked aboard a North Ferry boat, rolled forward and struck the side of the boat causing damage to the vehicle of less than $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Julio C. Romero of Centralia, Washington was ticketed on New York Avenue on September 5 for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

Misael-Alejandro Avila-Castro of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road on September 7 for having inadequate or no stop lamps and for being an unlicensed operator.

Later, Evelyn Fuentes of Greenport was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road, for speeding 43 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone (43/25) on New York Avenue and for unlicensed operation.

Joseph K. Smaby of Seattle, Washington was ticketed on New York Avenue on September 8 for speeding, 37/25. Later, Israel Laguna of Greenport was ticketed on North Ferry Road for making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling.

Ticketed on September 9 for speeding on New York Avenue were: Fabian H. Aviles of Woodridge, New Jersey, 38/25; and Rene E. Gomez of Southold, 40/25 — he was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

Robert G. Mullins of Shelter Island was ticketed on September 10 on Grand Avenue for operating without insurance and with a suspended or revoked registration, and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On September 10, Mallory Samson of Shelter Island was ticketed on New York Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign; Frank J. Corsini Jr. of Guilford was ticketed by a bay constable in the North Ferry Channel for operating an unregistered vessel; and Gregory S. Azia of New London was ticketed by a bay constable in Coecles Harbor for operating a vessel with an expired registration.

OTHER REPORTS

A bicycle was reported missing from the rack behind the Shelter Island School overnight on September 5 (it was reunited with its owner on September 10). Also on September 5, police opened an investigation into reports of stolen signs, and around 10:30 p.m., following a complaint, the management at Sunset Beach complied with an officer’s request to turn off loud music.

A Center caller reported a possible sick raccoon in an arbor early on September 6. The animal control officer responded and determined the raccoon had become intoxicated from consuming the grapes growing there. He and the caller nudged the raccoon off the arbor and watched as it stumbled off into a wooded area.

Later, the Shelter Island Fire and Highway departments (SIFD and SIHD) responded, along with PSEG, to reports of a downed power line in the Center; the SIHD removed downed tree limbs in two other locations.

Also on September 6, a caller reported that an unknown person had opened a cellular telephone account in his name in June. A deer that got caught in a fence in the Westmoreland area freed itself before police arrived and a dog dragging its leash running loose on a Cartwright area beach was reunited with its owner, who had been searching for it. A housekeeper at a Westmoreland residence accidentally tripped the home’s burglary alarm.

The SIFD and PSED responded September 7 to a report of a wire burning in the Center; a tree trimming company was called in to cut away branches that had come in contact with the wire.

Police officers conducted a welfare check on September 8. A dog found hanging around the North Ferry line was reunited with its owner. A bay constable warned occupants of a sailboat anchored off Shanty Cove to move to an appropriate anchorage.

On September 9, a caller reported a possible trespasser, but no one was found. Another caller reported hearing screaming, but officers canvassed the area with negative results.

A bay constable warned a dinghy operator about the placement of a registration sticker; a canoe found washed ashore on private property in the West Neck area was moved to the police impound area; a bag was reunited with its owner; and, a dog found at large was reunited with its owner.

On September 10, a ski tube found floating near Mashomack was placed in the impound area. A bay constable issued a warning to the operator of an inflatable vessel in Dering Harbor for not having the required New York State inspection sticker.

A sick raccoon found at a Center residence was dispatched. A deer found dead at a Center property was removed by the SIHD. An officer conducted radar enforcement on St. Mary’s Road, but observed no violations in light traffic.

A report of gunshots from Shell Beach on the evening of September 9 turned out to be from two people shooting at targets.

On September 10, a Center caller reported that a bicycle had been left on her property for over a week; it was placed in the impound area and was retrieved the next day by its owner.

On September 11, a caller filed a report about missing license plates. A passerby found a wallet containing an ID and miscellaneous cards. The police tracked down the owner who said he must’ve left the wallet on the roof of his truck while working in the area.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team responded to an aided case on September 9, who was evaluated and released. Later, an SIEMS team transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital. An SIEMS team transported an aided cased to ELIH on September 10.