Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Shawn Ike Smiley, 46, of Greenport, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance (cocaine) in the 3rd degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree with intent to sell (cocaine) and criminal possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) in the 7th degree. Mr. Smiley was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of $23,000 bail.

SUMMONSES

Ticketed last week were: Yuriy Pylypiv of Lindenhurst, for speeding and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree; James J. Monte of Queens, for unlawful posession of marijuana after being pulled over for failure to keep right; David J. Bartilucci of Shelter Island for allowing two dogs to run at large; Ladislav Smigura of East Hampton, for failure to stop at a stop sign; John Vassallo of Farmingville, for having no distinctive license plate; Saidakba C. Alyamov of Shelter Island for following too closely; Dzenan Ademouic of Long Island City, a manager at Sunset Beach, for allowing unreasonable noise; and, for operating unregistered vessels — Harold M. Kalkstein of New York City, Andrew J. Simon of Dix Hills and Jeffrey Todd Kaye of New York City, who also was ticketed for operating at an imprudent speed.

Ticketed for keeping short porgies were: Jose Aquino of Ridgewood; Edwin B. Calle of Queens; Diego Narvaez of Baltimore; Ricardo Patricio Parada and Juan Antonio Estrada, both of Shelter Island.

OTHER REPORTS

A box trailer parked in the Center with an expired registration was removed by its owner and a kayak was returned to its owner in exchange for $50 impound fee.

An officer assisted a resident in fingerprinting to renew a pistol license. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call of gas in a house, where a leak was caused by a faulty appliance installation.

A Long View resident reported a disturbing incident on August 31: a passing motorist yelled at him while he was in his yard and then circled back and took a photo of him for no apparent reason.

Gasoline leaking from a car parked at a Center business was cleaned up and the car towed away.

On Ram Island, a caller reported a dispute, and a Center caller reported someone pumped $5 worth of gas and drove off without paying.

A dead deer was removed from a Center roadway; in South Ferry Hills, a loose dog charged at a passing jogger; and a bay constable retrieved a large piece of wood floating in the North Ferry channel.

In Hay Beach, a resident reported a possible grand larceny, and a cat was reported missing in the West Neck area. The next day, a cat was found dead on a roadway.

Also last week: Police responded to a false burglary alarm and the SIFD to three false fire alarms; bay constables issued numerous warnings to boaters; and two dogs were retunited with their owners after being identified by microchip.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 31; September 1 and September 2, when another case was taken by medevac to Stony Brook University Hospital.