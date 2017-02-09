Shelter Island Friends of Music: Piano duo’s return engagement

Be sure to bring your Labor Day weekend guests and friends to a very special event at the Shelter Island Friends of Music concert on Sunday September 3 at 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church.

The piano four-hands duo of Orion Weiss and Anna Polonsky have been invited to return to the Island after the outstanding reception they received following their initial performance here three years ago.

The young married couple travel the world (with their 4-year-old daughter) playing solo, duo, and concerto performances to adoring crowds.

Their September 3 recital program is a marvel of the genre, with duo-piano classics from Schubert, Brahms, Debussy and Samuel Barber. For a preview of the recital, be sure to check out the video of the Brahms piece (Variations on a theme by Schumann, op. 23) on YouTube, lovingly played by Mr. Weiss and his legendary teacher, Emmanuel Ax.)

A free-will offering will be gratefully accepted at the door, and a reception will follow the concert in the church’s Fellowship Hall.