Richard’s Almanac: So much to do, so little time

There were so many things to do here this past weekend. The Island was very busy with something for everyone. And it almost felt like it was the last weekend of the summer, even though Labor Day was yet to come.

It may be that schools are starting earlier or that parents want to get their kids ready for those schools that begin immediately after Labor Day.

Nonetheless, many people were in evidence at the Chamber of Commerce Arts and Crafts Fair on the school grounds, the Country Fair at the Center firehouse, Pet Day at the police station, the Green Expo held on the American Legion grounds and the Senior Citizens Foundation’s reception for donors at the Perlman Music Campus.

I started out Saturday with two grandchildren going to the arts and crafts fair. We love poking around and examining the handiwork of local artisans. The kids had their own cash and purchased what they wanted. Leonardo commissioned a knitted beard to protect his face while skiing and snowboarding. He ordered blaze orange from the artist Mrs. Cummings.

Myla was fascinated by all the jewelry and bought a pretty sharp necklace with a polished stone. She also bought a mini-terrarium and skin creams.

I enjoyed looking at the decoys carved by Scott Lechmanski. I bought one last year but was not able to find a suitable mate to join the current one on the mantel.

We enjoyed looking at oil paintings that were brightly colored — one in particular of a chicken — but it was priced too high.

On the way to the firehouse to get some lunch we stopped at the ARF van at the police station. One was able to walk through the air-conditioned truck and examine the beguiling creatures inside — dogs and cats all up for adoption.

And if you decided to adopt, there were policemen ready to help you license the dogs.

My grandchildren already have a dog and she does not need a friend.

The food at the Country Fair was spectacular. I do not remember having brisket sandwiches as tasty as the ones prepared by the firemen. It was an old-fashioned picnic lunch with corn on the cob, cold beverages and topped off with watermelon.

The live music and the different games added to the festive atmosphere.

On the way back to pick up the car in the school lot, I was drawn to the Green Expo where a huge hawk caught my eye. She was perched on the leather-covered arm of her handler and regally surveyed her audience, occasionally showing off her large wingspan.

The hawk had been injured and now resides at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays.

While at the Expo, I had the chance to speak with Don D’Amato. He had his kayak on display and reminded me that the “Great Peconic Race” for paddlers will be held on Saturday, September 9 at Wade’s Beach. One can register online at greatpeconicrace.com.

After all that activity, I met up with friends at the Shipwreck Bar. We wanted to dine at SALT but they were full. So I decided to give the new Isola a try. Sitting on the Grand Avenue patio brought back fond memories of The Cook. We tried two different pizzas and a fritto misto. All very good. On the way back I did notice that Bridge Street had an eerie quietness about it. It’s what made me think that people are leaving early.

On Sunday afternoon some 50 guests showed up at the Perlman Music Program for the Senior Citizens Foundation’s reception to thank donors. The Perlman venue was chosen because the Foundation made a gift of $10,000 to the center to improve accessibility for seniors and those with disabilities.

“The enhanced accessibility on the campus included paving upgrades, drop-off zones, benches, railings and signage,” according to Foundation president Barbara Silverstone.

The program presented the Foundation members with an alumni performance on violin and cello by Abigel Kralek and Daniel Hass.