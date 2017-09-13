Reporter Letter to the Editor: Thanks for hurricane relief

Thanks, y’all

To the Editor:

Thanks to all Shelter Island people for their amazing hurricane relief compassion and generosity.

Kudos go to the Highway Department for their support; Ace Hardware for their assistance; Julie Lane and the Reporter staff for a supportive article and photo; and Joanne and Lisa for their social media work to spread the word.

A special shout-out goes to Bridg, Jaime, Jeff, Lance, Mike, Stella, Stuart and Tom. Their support drove the drive.

As of yesterday, the Galveston Food Pantry had a working supply chain gratefully accepted financial support, but did not require additional food deliveries. The Jernick truck will instead go the Naples, Florida where its cargo will provide critical assistance.

Thanks, y’all for being such good people.

DON YOUNG NAME

Shelter Island