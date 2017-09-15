PSEG issues scam alert

PSEG-LI has issued an alert to ratepayers about scammers who are calling and asking for payment within an hour, often by prepaid cards, for electric bills.

They’re threatening that failure to provide payment information will result in a shutoff of service.

No matter what the readout on your phone might list, these are not PSEG employees.

The advice: Hang up immediately. Call PSEG Long Island’s customer service center at 1-800-490-0025.The utility company also suggests you report the scammed call to Shelter Island Police.

j.lane@sireporter.com