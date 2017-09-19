Posting ‘positivity’

In what is becoming a tradition at Shelter Island High School, members of the National Honor Society (NHS) participated in the second annual positivity campaign on the night of Tuesday, September 5.

The NHS members wrote positive messages and smiley faces on sticky notes and then placed them on every elementary desk and secondary locker in the school.

“Happy first day!”, “Be yourself!”, “Enjoy!” and “You’ve got this!” were just some of the sentiments students encountered on their first day of school the following day.