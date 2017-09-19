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Posting ‘positivity’

By Reporter Staff

 

COURTESY PHOTO Sarah Lewis and Issie Sherman penning messages of positivity for fellow students
COURTESY PHOTO Sarah Lewis and Issie Sherman penning messages of positivity for fellow students.

In what is becoming a tradition at Shelter Island High School, members of the National Honor Society (NHS) participated in the second annual positivity campaign on the night of Tuesday, September 5.

The NHS members wrote positive messages and smiley faces on sticky notes and then placed them on every elementary desk and secondary locker in the school.

COURTESY PHOTO Luke Gilpin putting notes on elementary classroom desks.
COURTESY PHOTO Luke Gilpin putting notes on elementary classroom desks.

“Happy first day!”, “Be yourself!”, “Enjoy!” and “You’ve got this!” were just some of the sentiments students encountered on their first day of school the following day.

COURTESY PHOTO Francesca Frasco leaving encouraging thoughts on a set of lockers.
COURTESY PHOTO Francesca Frasco leaving encouraging thoughts on a set of lockers.
COURTESY PHOTO Bianca Evangelista writing and sticking as she traverses a school hallway.
COURTESY PHOTO Bianca Evangelista writing and sticking as she traverses a school hallway.

 