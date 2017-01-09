Police: Greenport man charged in cocaine sale

A Greenport man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with selling narcotics at a Shelter Island business.

According to the Shelter Island Police Department, Shawn Ike Smiley, 46, was charged with possession and intent to sell cocaine, and possession of oxycodone.

The arrest grew out of an investigation by the Shelter Island Police Department and the New York State Police Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Mr. Smiley was arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court and, according to police, remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of $23,000 bail.