Obituary: Jack Monaghan

John Patrick “Jack” Monaghan of Shelter Island died on September 6, 2017. He was 82 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 11 at 10:30 a.m.. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shelter Island Lions Club and/or the Shelter Island Educational Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.