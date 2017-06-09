Islanders: Texas needs your help

Generous Islanders are being asked to help those struggling to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Islander Don Young has conected with the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Jernick Moving & Storage to send a van of goods to Texas on Saturday.

Jernick has contributed the van that will head for the Corpus Christi Food Pantry that is sorely in need of:

• Baby food and formula

• Diapers and baby wipes

• Batteries

• Canned ready to eat food with pull tops, including vegetables and fruit

• Protein in pouches or pull-top cans of tuna, beef stew, canned chicken

• Toiletries, including deodorant, feminine care products, soap, toothbrushes and paste

• Cleaning supplies, including mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags and bug spray

Mr. Young’s trailer will be parked at the ferry until noon on Saturday, when he will drive it to Southold to load up the collected items from Shelter Island onto the Jernick truck.

On the North Fork, collections are taking place at Blue Duck Bakery stores in Greenport, Southold and Riverhead; Wendy’s Deli in Mattituck; and Albertson Realty offices in Greenport, Southold and Jamesport.

The Jernick truck leaves for Texas Saturday evening.

j.lane@sireporter.com