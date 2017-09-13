A great day for paddling

The 4th annual Great Peconic Race, a fundraising paddle race circumnavigating Shelter Island, was held on September 9.

The race began at Wades Beach and was a benefit for the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s marine programs.

About 145 paddlers of all ages competed in (and on) a variety of floating craft, choosing from 19-, 9- or 3-mile courses or the non-competitive kids race. Awards went to racers finishing first, second, and third in their race, age and gender categories.

Family activities, paddle clinics, food, music and an after-race party at Wades Beach were also part of the fun.

Like father, like son

Ten Shelter Island residents were among the competitors in the Great Peconic Race and they fared quite well in the final standings (see results). In addition to the results listed, Scott Feiersten took third place in the 3-mile race (18 to 49 division) while his 6-year-old son, Nathan, was among the under 12 group participating in the quarter mile-long kids race, his first.

“It was a really proud moment for me as a dad,” Scott told the Reporter, “maybe the first big moment watching and with my little guy finishing the race.”

Great Peconic Race 2017 results

Surfski Single Full

1. Ryan Paroz

2. Vincent Benoit

3. Robert Biaggi

Surfski Single Short

1. Amanda Calabrese

2. Jean Kostelich

Stand Up Paddleboard 14’ Full

1. Maxim Poulin

2. Billy Swezey Jr.

3. Jack Egan

Stand Up Paddleboard 14’ Short

1. Thomas McGlade

2. Val Florio

3. Stephen Tavolilla

Stand Up Paddleboard 12’6” Full

(Men) 1. Jay Tini

(Women) 1. Sierra Groth

2. Alexa Suess

3. Julie Munaco

Stand Up Paddleboard 12’6” Short

(Men) 1. Brian Macchi

2. Jeff Potter

3. Robert Fioresi

(Women) 1. Jessica Osborne

2. Karen McGlade

3. Dianne Leverrier

Sea Kayak Full

1. Michael Lavee

2. Mark Webber

3. Peter Farrar (SI)

Sea Kayak Short

(Men) 1. Howard Bergesen

2. Donald D’Amato (SI)

3. Jim Harmon

(Women) 1. Beatrice Weinberger

2. Kimberly Smolowitz

3. Sharon Bloom

OC-1 Full

1. William Baldwin

OC-1 Short

1. Kenneth T. Walls

2. Curtis Parker

Rowing Single Full

(Men) 1. Paul Pugliese

2. Marcello Torricelli

3. Kevin Clune

(Women) 1. Sinead Fitzgibbon

2. Alice Deupree (SI)

Rowing Single Short

1. Marilyn DeLuca

All-Recreational Race

(Men) 1. Dave Berger

2. Tim Morey

3. Jac Citera

(Women) 1. Ann Weller

2. Amy Linnen

3. Dora Damiano

Prone (All) Short

1. Fergus Sloan