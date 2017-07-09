Fishing is a snap!

Little fisher boys and girls got out the poles and hit local waters for the annual Lions Club Snapper Derby which was held on September 2. After fishing all day, weigh-in took place at 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island School, followed by a barbecue with Lions Club chefs cooking up all sorts of food, including some of the fish that were caught.

2017 Snapper Derby Winners

Winning Snappers

(largest under one pound):

1. Henry Cruz – 0.510

2. Marco Frezo – 0.475

3. (tie) Andreas Khuri and

Evan Schack – 0.430

4. Emma Teodoru – 0.400

5. Parker Lapidas – 0.395

Biggest Bluefish:

1. Andreas Khuri – 4.640

2. Jack Deely – 3.030

3. Nicky Marsh and

Matthew Purther – 2.835

4. Angus Deely – 2.780

5. George Deely – 2.680

6. Peter Deely – 2.275

Most Fish Caught and Released:

1. Marco Frezo – 75

2. Henry Cruz – 75

3. Nickolas Vandebergen – 53

4. Luke Liszackie – 40

5. Riley Renault – 38

6. Andreas Khuri – 35

A total of 21 entries were received for the 2017 Snapper Derby logo competition. This year three winning logos were selected and will be printed on the 2018 Snapper Derby T-Shirts.

The logo winners are:

The Deely Boys (top left)

Lilah Marsh (middle)

Lila Pfitzer (lower right)