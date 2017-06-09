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First day of school scenes

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BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Fast friends on the first day. 1st graders William Marshall, left, and Johnny Gurney outside Shelter Island School Wednesday morning.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
Fast friends on the first day. 1st graders William Marshall, left, and Johnny Gurney outside Shelter Island School Wednesday morning.

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Great minds think alike. Makayla Cronin and Danielle Rasmussen.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Great minds think alike. Makayla Cronin and Danielle Rasmussen.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Mom's Photo Op.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Mom’s Photo Op.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Gracie Marshall, Meghan Michalak, teacher Sena Shields, Ariebella Estevez-North, Vincent Rando,Evelyn Michalak and Noah Lava.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Gracie Marshall, Meghan Michalak, teacher Sena Shields, Ariebella Estevez-North, Vincent Rando,Evelyn Michalak and Noah Lava.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO On their way.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO On their way.