Fehrm and Derry to be wed

Susan Cincotta of Shelter Island announces the engagement of her son, Victor Fehrm (his father is the late Gregory Fehrm ) to Melissa Derry, daughter of Consuelo and Christopher Derry, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Melissa is an ESE (Exceptional Student Education) teacher and teaches students with Autism, while Victor is a sales manager for Coggin Auto Group in Ft. Pierce, Florida.

The couple met in graduate school at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

A November 2018 wedding is planned in St. Augustine, Florida.