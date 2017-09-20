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Announcements

Fehrm and Derry to be wed

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COURTESY PHOTO Victor Fehrm and Melissa Derry
COURTESY PHOTO Victor Fehrm and Melissa Derry

Susan Cincotta of Shelter Island announces the engagement of her son, Victor Fehrm (his father is the late Gregory Fehrm ) to Melissa Derry, daughter of Consuelo and Christopher Derry, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Melissa is an ESE (Exceptional Student Education) teacher and teaches students with Autism, while Victor is a sales manager for Coggin Auto Group in Ft. Pierce, Florida.

The couple met in graduate school at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

A November 2018 wedding is planned in St. Augustine, Florida.