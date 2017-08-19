Young naturalists explore Mashomack’s pond life
Getting hands on experience above are, from left, Johanna Kaasik, Juliana Lapapa, Julien Maurer, Sam Verwymeren and Anna Wong, who found fascinating creatures while exploring a pond at Mashomack Preserve on August 11.
Visit Mashomack’s meadows this Sunday, August 20 at 9:30 a.m. for a two-hour guided tour of wildlife at the edges of the forest. Register at (631) 749-4219.’s meadows Sunday, August 20 at 9:30 a.m. for a two-hour guided tour of wildlife at the edges of the forest. Register at (631) 749-4219.