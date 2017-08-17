What’s happening on Shelter Island

DUCK RACE

Have fun with a bit of healthy competition in support of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce at the Sixth Annual Duck Race, Sunday, August 20 at Volunteer Park on Bridge Street.

The race begins at noon and raises funds for the chamber’s community events.

For $20, contestants sponsor a rubber duck that will swim under the bridge in the raging waters of Chase Creek. Prizes will be award to the first-, second- and third-place finishers. Register at shelterislandchamber.org or call at (877) 893-2290. Or, mail payment to PO Box 598, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

PRESERVE PLUM ISLAND

A special presentation will be held Thursday, August 17 at the Shelter Island Yacht Club to inform Islanders about a campaign to save Plum Island from development. Hosted by the Brownyard and Carey families, the presentation features a 10-minute film, “Conservation of a Precious Island,” and a panel discussion. Welcome reception begins at 6:30 p.m.; film starts at 7 p.m. Seating is limited. RSVP at tinyurl.com/ShelterPI.

SAFE BOATING COURSE

Enroll today for sessions held August 22 and 23, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Shelter Island EMS Building. Reserve a space by calling the SIPD at (631) 749-0600 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. For details, call Peter Vielbig at (609) 306-1114.

MAKING “CURTAINS”

All are welcome to attend a special viewing of “Behind Curtains,” a film made about this year’s Shelter Island School production of the musical “Curtains.” The free screening is Wednesday, August 23 at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn at 7 p.m.

COCKTAILS FOR THE WINDMILL

Enjoy cocktails in the field at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm on Friday, August 18 to support the $230,000 restoration of the 1810 Dominy windmill. From 6 to 8 p.m. there will be an open bar with drinks featuring herbs from the farm, and passed hors d’oeuvres. Guests can get a rare peek inside the windmill and chat with Jim Kricker of Rondout Woodworking, who will be undertaking this preservation project.

Tickets are $125. Make checks payable to Sylvester Manor Educational Farm; put “Windmill” in the memo line. For details, visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

PERLMAN ALUMNI RECITALS

Violinist Michelle Ross performs with pianist Euntaek Kim on Friday, August 18, and cellist Daniel Hass performs with pianist Lana Anikina Suran on Saturday, August 19 at the Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center as part of the Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25; free for those 18 and under. Virtuoso Society members should email for priority seating. Works by artist Roz Dimon will be on display.

ArtSI STUDIO TOUR

See the work and work spaces of 18 artists during the annual ArtSI open studio tour noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20. The event is free.

Coming up

ART SHOW/CRAFTS FAIR

Artists and craftspeople! Register today for the 54th annual Shelter Island Art Show and Crafts Fair, Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Shelter Island School lawn. The well-attended show is open to artisans to display, demonstrate and sell high-quality, original works in any medium or style.

Apply early as the number of 12-foot by 12-foot exhibit spaces is limited. There will be a special youth category and a Shelter Island section for chamber members, and a vendor-donated raffle to raise funds for high school scholarships.

Admission is free with ample free parking for attendees. For details, visit shelterislandchamber.org/arts-crafts-show/.

DOUBLE DELIGHT

Shelter Island Friends of Music continues its 40th Anniversary celebration — a series of concerts featuring returning audience favorites — with “Double Delight: Piano Four-Hands, Orion Weiss and Anna Polonsky” featuring music by Schubert, Brahms, Debussy and Barber.

The concert, with a reception afterwards, is Sunday, September 3, 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Admission is free with donations appreciated. Learn more at facebook.com/SIFMconcerts.

POETRY CONTEST

Island resident Virginia Walker is hosting a poetry contest to benefit the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research and cure.

Poets 18 and over should submit works on empathy accompanied by a $20 check to the Lustgarten Foundation by September 9 to Ms. Walker, PO Box 1032, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. Go to neuronwalker.com or events.lustgarten.org for details.

Across the moat

ARTISTS & WRITERS GAME

Artists and writers face off in the 69th Annual Charity Celebrity Softball Game in Herrick Park in East Hampton at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 19. Sponsored by Dan’s Hamptons Media, the game benefits the East End Hospice, Eleanor Whitmore Childhood Center, Phoenix House and The Retreat. A $10 donation is suggested. Details: artistswritersgame.org.