What’s happening on the Island

This week

BELL TOWER FUNDRAISER

On Saturday, August 12 an evening of Brazilian music performed by Montreux Jazz Festival prize winner and piano improviser Alex Pryrodny teamed with world-class Brazilian guitarist Cesar Garabini will feature a program of “choro” — a musical style that orginated in the 1920s and 1930s and has been described as a “fiery blend” of European classical and popular music with African rhythms. A $25 donation is requested for the 7 p.m. concert at St. Mary’s Parish Hall and a meet-the-artists reception. Proceeds support restoration of the church’s historic bell tower. For details, visit stmarysshelterisland.org .

KETTLE CLAMBAKE

The Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake is Saturday, August 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or arrive by kayak — rent one through Shelter Island Kayak at (631) 749-1990. The bake opens at 3:30 p.m. and includes lobster, clams, chicken, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh lemonade. Get on the guest list early to avoid ending up on the waiting list. Tickets are $100, and 100 tickets will be sold. Make checks payable to Taylor’s Island Foundation, PO Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. For more information call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.

CHAMBER BASH IN THE HEIGHTS

A “Young Musicians Chamber Bash” will be held on Sunday, August 13, at Union Chapel in the Grove. This family concert begins at 4 p.m. and will feature teen musicians Tristan Semmelhack, 15, Victoria Semmelhack, 14, and Jun Lin, 15, playing the music of Beethoven, Handel, Laclair, Saint-Saens, Sarasate, and Vivaldi.

The concert is open to the public and admission is free.

Next week

PRESERVE PLUM ISLAND

All Islanders are invited to learn about a campaign to save Plum Island from development at a presentation Thursday, August 17 at the Shelter Island Yacht Club hosted by residents Bettina and Brendan Brownyard and Catherine and Bryan Carey. Participants will watch a 10-minute film (narrated by Same Waterston) called “Coservation of a Precious Island” and hear the latest news in a panel discussion. A welcome reception begins at 6:30 p.m.; the presentation starts at 7 p.m. Seating is limited. R.S.V.P at tinyurl.com/ShelterPI.

COCKTAILS FOR THE WINDMILL

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will host a cocktail party on Friday, August 18 to raise funds for the restoration and preservation of the 1810 Dominy windmill on the property. The party runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be held at the base of the windmill set in the fields at Sylvester Manor farm on Manwaring Road. The evening includes an open bar with the Rolling in Dough Bar Truck, specialty drinks made with Sylvester Manor herbs and hors d’oeuvres by chefs Samy Sabil and Ryan Flatley of The Shack in Southold. Guests will have a special opportunity to peek inside the windmill.

The iconic Sylvester Manor windmill is one of 11 surviving 18th and early 19th century wind powered gristmills on Long Island, and one of four extant windmills built by Nathaniel Dominy V, a prominent East Hampton craftsman. The last time its sails turned was as a demonstration for the Shelter Island Boy Scouts in the early 1960s.

Tickets are $125, and additional donations are welcome. Checks can be made payable to: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm/Memo: Windmill. For more information visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

CHICKEN, ANYONE?

Shelter Island Fire Department’s 54th annual Chicken BBQ is Saturday, August 19 at Fireman’s Field at Cartwright and Burns roads. The barbecue, with fire-grilled chicken, freshly picked corn, “Harelegger” potato salad and more, runs from 4 to 8 p.m. rain or shine with family-style seating under the big tent. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children and takeout is available. Tickets can be purchased at most Island merchants and at the event. Proceeds support the Island’s all-volunteer Fire Department. If you want to help with preparations for this wonderful Island tradition, join volunteers who will be working all day Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Servers are especially needed.

DESSERTS NEEDED

Camp Adventure, a special getaway for children who have cancer and their siblings, comes back to Camp Quinipet this week.

Deb Speeches of the Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary says volunteers are needed to contribute home baked desserts for the camp’s formal dinner to be held Wednesday, August 16.

Bakers can drop off desserts — the theme this year is The Land Before Time, so think dinosaurs — between 6 and 6:30 p.m. at the parking lot behind the Shelter Island School for delivery to the event.