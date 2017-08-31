What’s Happening: August 31, 2017

A WEEKEND OF MUSIC

This Labor Day weekend, Perlman Music Program hosts two musical events in the Clark Arts Center as part of its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series. On Friday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m., pianist Weiyin Chen performs a solo recital of Brahms, Schubert, and Schumann. On Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m., violinist Giora Schmidt performs works by Beethoven, Castelnuovo-Tedesco, and Respighi with pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion.

Tickets for either concert are $25 (ages 18 and under free) at perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045. Virtuoso Society members email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org for priority seating.

GREAT DECISIONS

The “Great Decisions” monthly discussion group moderated by retired diplomat Kirk Ressler with materials supplied by the Foreign Policy Association continues Thursday, August 31 in the library’s community room. This month’s topic is “U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum” Readings from the series guidebook may be done in advance at the library. To learn more, contact Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org.

COOKIES FOR KIDS

To kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Shelter Island shop Dabney Lee, 183 North Ferry Road, will be co-hosting the 9th annual Cookies for Kids’ Cancer Bake Sale on Friday, September 1 from noon to 3 p.m.

This year’s East End bake sale takes place at three different locations: Amagansett, Shelter Island, and Bridgehampton to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. The festivities culminate on Sunday, September 3 with Milk Bar and Cookies for Kids’ Cancer taking residence at EMP Summer House in East Hampton. All of the profits will benefit childhood cancer research.

Cookies for Kids’ Cancer provides annual research grants to five of the nation’s leading pediatric cancer centers to advance the development of less toxic, more effective treatments for children battling cancer.

All bakers are invited to participate. Contact Susan Petrie-Baderscher at (917) 721-8183 or sjpetrie@me.com if you would like to help by contributing time or baked goods.

ARTIST RECEPTION

Works by artist Michael Arendt are on display at Griffing & Collins Real Estate in the Heights.

A reception to meet the artist will be held Saturday, September 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. with champagne, wine and hors d’oeuvres.

All are welcome and there is no charge. The work remains on view through October 31

SNAPPER DERBY

Derby participants fish all day, Saturday, September 2, in waters west of Gardiners Island, keeping just one fish for the competition. Trophies will be awarded at a weigh-in/cookout at the Shelter Island School at 5 p.m.

Kids who want to join the Derby’s logo contest can pick up design boards at Binder Pools to hand in at the weigh-in. For details, go to shelterislandsnapperderby.org.

Coming up

PLEIN AIR WORKSHOP

Artist Linda J. Puls runs a two-day Plein Air workshop at the Smith-Taylor Cabin to benefit the Taylor’s Island Foundation. Open to painters aged 18 and up of all skill levels.

The workshop takes place Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $100. To register, contact Linda at seapulse@optonline.net or call (631) 749-0049.

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETS

The Shelter Island Women’s Club will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, September 12 at noon at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be Peter Waldner who will be speaking on “Humorous art, gag writing and cartooning, funny stories and film making.” All are welcome. A monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.

SI ASSOCIATION TURNS 50

On Saturday, September 16, the Shelter Island Association will celebrate its golden anniversary with a gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Hall.

Wine and refreshments catered by Marie Eiffel will be served at the golden anniversary party. To reserve, visit shelterislandassociation.org.

Across the moat

EDITH AND BENNETT

Shelter Island’s own husband and wife musical duo Edith Gawler and Bennett Konesni will present live outdoor music at the Parrish Art Museum on Friday, September 1, beginning at 6 p.m. The pair play old-time fiddle, banjo music, Swedish dance tunes, and farmer’s ballads and hollers. Ms. Gawler grew up in Maine as a member of the Gawler Family Band. Mr. Konesni is co-founder of Sylvester Manor, the Island’s 243-acre educational farm sited on a piece of land that has been in his family since 1652.

Calling themselves the Edith & Bennett Band, the couple will perform folk and roots music as part of the museum’s annual Bluegrass & BBQ Labor Day weekend event. Barbecue and specialty drinks will be available for purchase from the café. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Admission is $12, free for children and students. The Parrish Art Museum is at 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. Call (631) 283-2118 for details or visit parrishart.org.

LABOR DAY FIREWORKS

Peconic Landing invites the public to a free celebration of its 15th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend fireworks show.

Festivities begin Sunday, September 3 (rain date is Monday, September 4) at 7 p.m. with a live performance by the 40-member Atlantic Wind Symphony on the patio at Brecknock Hall, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Fireworks begin around 8:15 p.m.

Bring a blanket or chair for seating. Details at peconiclanding.org.

A NIGHT WITH A MEDIUM

Medium Jim Fargiano will be featured in an event on Friday, September 8 from 7 to 10 p.m. at American Legion Post 803, 51655 Route 25 in Southold. Refreshments will be served. Hosted by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, tickets are $55 with cash bar and 50/50 raffle. Call (631) 477-2110 or visit eventbrite.com to purchase online.

HELPING WILDLIFE

Living on the East End, we share this beautiful area with all kinds of wild-life — from birds at our feeders to foxes running through the meadows, box turtles making their way from one side of the road to the other and the osprey chirping from platforms that surround our creeks and bays.

When wildlife gets into trouble, the first consideration should be: “Does this animal need help and if so how can it best be helped?”

On Friday, September 8, Dr. Bill Zitek, a retired veterinarian who practiced in Southold for 38 years, will present “So, You’ve Found A Baby Bird!” for the North Fork Audubon Society. The talk begins at 7:30 p.m. at Peconic Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane.

Dr. Zitek has found the treating of injured wildlife to be a greatly rewarding part of his practice. He will discuss some of his experiences handling and treating wildlife, how this part of the profession has evolved over the years and what you can do to help an injured bird or animal.

For more information call (516) 526-9095 or contact info@northforkaudubon.org. All are welcome.

FUELING AND BOATING

The United States Power Squadrons present “Fuel and Boating” at 1 p.m. on September 9 at West Marine, 1089 Old Country Road, in Riverhead. Learn how to fuel safely and in an environmentally-sensitive manner, and how to get the most out of your fuel. Presented by the Peconic Bay Power Squadron, the course is $15 with optional materials available for a small fee. Call Vince Mauceri at (631) 725-3679 to learn more.

TOUR FOR FOODIES

Peconic Land Trust’s 11th annual North Fork Foodie Tour is Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at the Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. Participants can choose from 20 different locations on the self-guided tour, including local farms, vineyards, and food producers and enjoy tours, cooking demonstrations, talks, and tastings. Part of this annual self-guided tour organized by the North Fork Reform Synagogue. For more information and a list of participating locations, visitnorthforkreformsynagogue.org or call (631) 722-05712. The cost is $25. Children under 12 are free. Tickets also available that day at any of the Foodie Tour locations.