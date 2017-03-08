What’s Happening for the week on Shelter Island

IT’S SUMMER — LET’S GO BAREFOOT!

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm continues its summer concert series with The Barefoot Movement on Sunday, August 13 at 6 p.m. The group first appeared at Sylvester Manor two years ago at a sold-out house concert, and returning to the summer Creekside stage will be fiddler Noah Wall, mandolinist Tommy Norris, guitarist Alex Conerly and upright bassist Katie Blomarz.

Sample provided food and beverages or bring a picnic and enjoy the wonder and serenity of a Creekside Concert at Sylvester Manor.

Tickets for the Barefoot Movement are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Visit sylvestermanor.org or call the Manor at (631) 749-0626.

THEINERT RANCH FUNDRAISER

The Binder family of Shelter Island will host an evening of food, drinks, live music and Susan Schrott’s “Stars of Hope” project to benefit the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in New Mexico, a retreat facility for military veterans and their families.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 at the Binder home. Tickets are $50. Guests may reserve at Susan.Binder@me.com or buy tickets at josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.

KETTLE CLAMBAKE

Come to the Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake on Saturday, August 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or arrive by kayak — rentals available through Shelter Island Kayak at (631) 749-1990. The bake opens at 3:30 p.m. and includes lobster, clams, chicken, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh lemonade. Get on the guest list early to avoid ending up on the waiting list. Tickets are $100, and 100 tickets will be sold. Make checks payable to Taylor’s Island Foundation, PO Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. For more information call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.

CHAMBER BASH IN THE HEIGHTS

A “Young Musicians Chamber Bash” will be held on Sunday, August 13, at Union Chapel in the Grove, Shelter Island Heights. This family concert begins at 4 p.m. and will feature musicians Tristan Semmelhack, age 15, Victoria Semmelhack, age 14, and Jun Lin, age 15, playing the music of Beethoven, Handel, Laclair, Saint-Saens, Sarasate, and Vivaldi.

The concert is open to the public and admission is free.

Coming Up

COCKTAILS FOR THE WINDMILL

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will host a “Cocktail Party at The Windmill” on Friday, August 18 to raise funds for the restoration and preservation of the 1810 Dominy Windmill on the property. The party runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be held at the base of the Windmill at Sylvester Manor, 21 Manwaring Road. The evening on the lawn will include an open bar with the Rolling in Dough Bar Truck, specialty drinks made with Sylvester Manor herbs and an array of passed hors d’oeuvres by chefs Samy Sabil and Ryan Flatley of The Shack in Southold. Guests will also have a special opportunity to peek inside the windmill itself.

The iconic Sylvester Manor windmill is one of 11 surviving 18th and early 19th century wind powered gristmills on Long Island, and one of four extant windmills built by Nathaniel Dominy V, a prominent East Hampton craftsman. The last time its sails turned was as a demonstration for the Shelter Island Boy Scouts in the early 1960s.

With over $65,000 in contributions already in hand, and a pledged matching gift of $50,000, Sylvester Manor is on the way to raising the $230,000 needed to restore this symbol of the farm and Shelter Island. Once the restoration is complete, the windmill will be available for tours and demonstrations, educating the community about the culture and history of food.

Tickets for the cocktail party are $125, and additional donations are most welcome. Checks can be made payable to: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm/Memo: Windmill. For more information visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

CHICKEN, ANYONE?

Shelter Island Fire Department’s 54th annual Chicken BBQ is Saturday, August 19 at St. Gabriel’s Field. The barbecue runs from 4 to 8 p.m. ran or shine. Tickets are available at most Island merchants.

DOUBLE DELIGHT

In celebrating its 40th Anniversary with concerts of returning artists that were audience-favorites the Shelter Island Friends of Music presents “Double Delight: Piano Four-Hands, Orion Weiss and Anna Polonsky,” performing music by Schubert, Brahms, Debussy and Barber. The concert will take place on Sunday, September 3 at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Hailed by the Columbus Dispatch praised the duo for “masterful balance and precision as well as flawless execution.” It also remarked on the musicians’ “exquisite pianissimos, flawless grace notes, seamless exchanges of phrases … and unreal way of releasing keys at the same time.”

A meet-the-artist post-concert reception will follow the concert. Admission is free with donations appreciated. For more information, visit us facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

POETRY CONTEST

Shelter Island resident Virginia Walker is hosting a poetry contest to benefit the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research and cure.

“After my mother’s death from pancreatic cancer, which I knew nothing about before her death, I began to pay attention to cases of pancreatic cancer,” said Ms. Walker. “One by one, poet friends from the East End community succumbed to this deadly cancer which has a six percent survival rate.”

The urgency to do something about this struck Ms. Walker when she and Michael Walsh were working on a book of their poetry.

“I discovered that Antje Katcher from our East End Poetry Workshop at the Southampton library was dying of pancreatic cancer. Both Michael and I loved her and her poetry,” she said. “I asked Michael if we could take all the money from sales of our book, ‘Neuron Mirror,’ and give that to the Lustgarten Foundation. He agreed.”

Although Michael Walsh died within six months of Neuron Mirror’s publication, Ms. Walker, a resident of Hay Beach, continued to sell the book and donate all proceeds to the Lustgarten Foundation. The book is dedicated to four East End poets who died of pancreatic cancer: Robert Long, Siv Cedering, Diana Chang, and Antje Katcher and so far, has raised over $9,000 for the charity.

As a final fundraising effort, Ms. Walker has asked three award-winning poets — George Held, Mindy Kronenberg, and Carole Stone — to judge the poetry contest which is open to all adults 18 and over and closes September 9, 2017. An awards ceremony will be held at the Onyx Theater in Oakdale on November 18. “Empathy” should be the theme of the poetry contest submissions.

Each poem must be accompanied by a check to the Lustgarten Foundation for $20. Send entry to Virginia Walker, P.O. Box 1032, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. Donations will be acknowledged. The first 100 entrants will receive a copy of Neuron Mirror. Go to neuronwalker.com or events.lustgarten.org/campaign/poetry-contest/c138695 for details.

Across the moat

JACKIE ON THE SOUTH FORK

In the 1930s and 1940s, long before she became an internationally known figure, Bert Morgan often photographed young Jacqueline Bouvier and her family during summers in East Hampton.

On Friday, August 4, the East Hampton Historical Society’s Clinton Academy will host an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. for “Young Jackie on the South Fork,” an new exhibition of photographs from the Bert Morgan Archive at the Historical Society. The images span Jackie’s childhood, from ages five to 20, and these intriguing, seldom seen photographs captured even then her beauty, poise and determination.

The Clinton Academy is located at 151 Main Street in East Hampton and the exhibition will remain on display until October 8, 2017. Hours are Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

North Fork Community Theatre auditions for the musical “Young Frankenstein” will be held Sunday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Monday, August 7 at 7 p.m. Callbacks will be on Tuesday, August 8 at 7 p.m. Please prepare to perform about 32 measures of a song. It is OK to sing a song from the show. Actors will receive some group dance instruction to see the level of their rhythmic dexterity. There will be readings from the script at callbacks. Performances are set for October 12 to 15, 19 to 22 and 26 to 29. If you have questions, call director Bob Kaplan at (631) 929-3042.

TACKLING CLIMATE CHANGE ON THE EAST END

Climate change will have adverse impacts on Long Island’s East End over the coming decades. Some East End towns on the South Fork are taking action now to plan for tomorrow. The Peconic Estuary Program (PEP) wants to raise awareness of North Fork residents on this important topic and inform people how PEP is involved and what can be done to prepare for changes coming to Long Island. The PEP will be holding its next Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting on Wednesday, August 16 at Peconic Lane Schoolhouse from 6 to 8 p.m. Become actively involved in the conversation about all major issues facing the Peconic Estuary. For more information, please e-mail cac@peconicestuary.org

AS YOU LIKE IT

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor is pleased to announce a “Pay What You Can” performance for “As You Like It,” a comedy by William Shakespeare, directed by Tony Award winner John Doyle, with original music by Stephen Schwartz, on Tuesday, August 8 at 7 p.m. A limited amount of “Pay What You Can” tickets will be available that day at the box office beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased in person. For tickets to other performances, call (631) 725-9500 or purchase online at baystreet.org.

The production will run at Bay Street Theater from August 8 to September 3 and stars Hannah Cabell as Rosalind, Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award winner Ellen Burstyn as Jacques, and André De Shields) as Touchstone.

FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS

Joy Behar’s “Friends with Benefits” comedy show comes to Guild Hall in East Hampton over Labor Day Weekend

Ms. Behar, the Emmy-winning talk show host of ABC’s “The View,” will perform the show on Sunday, September 3 at 8 p.m. as a benefit for The Retreat.

Leading comics will join Ms. Behar to stand up against domestic violence, including HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Susie Essman, actress and comedian, Rosie O’Donnell, Comedy Central’s “The President Show” star Anthony Atamanuik and others. In addition, there will be a special musical performance by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love.

“When I found out the number of children impacted by physical abuse, it got to me as a mother and grandmother and I wanted to use whatever influence I had to support The Retreat,” said Ms. Behar. “This wonderful organization provides shelter to so many families and that was enough to make me want to do something. So I called on some of my friends who happen to be very funny and talented and they generously agreed to make us laugh and entertain us for this great cause.”

A post-event reception including participating talent and other famous faces will be held for VIP ticket holders.

Tickets are $55 to $95 ($250 for VIP) and can be purchased online or by calling The Retreat offices at (631) 329-4398.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

North Fork Audubon Society presents Tuesdays with Tom on August 15, with an 8 a.m. outing at Cedar Beach Creek. Meet at the Red House Nature Center, Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Shorebirds are the thing in August so that’s where the field trip will go. Cedar Beach never disappoints. See plovers, whimbrels, willets, and more.

Call Tom at (631) 275-3202 or mail at tdamiani3@optimum.net for reservations.

On September 19, Tom will lead a trip to Pine Trail Preserve in Riverhead. Meet 8 a.m. at the Office Max in Tanger Mall for a carpool from there. The Pine Trail takes hikers to some great ponds where the birdlife should be excellent.

FUELING AND BOATING

The United States Power Squadrons will present “Fuel and Boating” at 1 p.m. on September 9 at the West Marine in Riverhead. Whether you use gasoline or diesel, understanding how to fuel safely, environmentally and how to get the most out of your fuel is important to every boater.

This seminar is part of the USPS University seminar series and will be presented by the Peconic Bay Power Squadron,. Participants will learn how to recognize fuel problems, calculate range & distance, predict performance, and employ some “rules of thumb”. Students learn techniques for environmentally safe fueling with ways to prevent “oily waste” discharge and will also gain a better understanding of the differences between gasoline and diesel engines, including torque, horsepower, transmissions and propeller issues.

West Marine is located at 1089 Old Country Road in Riverhead and there is a $15 fee. Students will have the option to purchase seminar materials and presentation notes for an additional nominal fee. Register on line at or call Vince Mauceri at (631) 725-3679 to learn more.