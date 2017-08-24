What’s Happening: August 24, 2017

GO GREEN

Want to learn about the animals we share our Island with or find out how to improve your septic system to help preserve our aquifer and bays, and protect the Island for future generations?

Attend the 8th annual Green Expo. This year’s lineup includes owls and hawks from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue in Hampton Bays, companies approved by Suffolk County for installing low nitrogen systems, environmental organizations, Island non-profits and town committees.

Join Green Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., August 26 on the American Legion grounds, or inside if it rains.

Call Tim Purtell at (631) 749-3225 for more info.

ART SHOW AND CRAFT FAIR

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce sponsors its 54th annual Art Show & Craft Fair on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nearly 100 artisans, many of them local, will exhibit original work on the Shelter Island School grounds.

There will be paintings, photographs, jewelry, a section of Island-themed gifts and a raffle for the chamber’s scholarship program. Details at shelterislandchamber.org.

LEMONADE AND COOKIES, TOO

The Presbyterian Church will hold its annual lemonade and cookie sale in the church parking lot across from the chamber fair on Saturday, August 26, starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until everything is sold. Early bird coffee and bagels available.

Proceeds benefit church missions.

PET DAY

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) and the Shelter Island PBA will sponsor a Pet Day in front of the Shelter Island Police Station on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adopt a dog or cat, and license your pooch, too!

COUNTRY FAIR

Head over to the Center firehouse grounds on Saturday, August 26 for the 37th annual Fire Department Country Fair. Between noon and 4 p.m. there will be something for everyone: live music, games, a raffle and great food.

Kids can play games and get a tour of the firehouse and the trucks.

GREAT DECISIONS

Interested in world events and geopolitics? Join “Great Decisions,” a monthly discussion group moderated by retired diplomat Kirk Ressler with materials supplied by the Foreign Policy Association, including a short film shown at the start of each meeting. Participants meet Thursday, August 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s community room to discuss this month’s topic: “U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum” Readings from the series guidebook may be done in advance at the library, or purchase a copy. To learn more, contact Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org.

Coming up

DOUBLE DELIGHT

Shelter Island Friends of Music continues its 40th Anniversary celebration — a series of concerts featuring returning audience favorites — with “Double Delight: Piano Four-Hands, Orion Weiss and Anna Polonsky.” The duo will perform music by Schubert, Brahms, Debussy and Barber. The concert, with a reception afterwards, takes place Sunday, September 3 at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Admission is free with donations appreciated. Learn more at facebook.com/SIFMconcerts.

ARTIST RECEPTION

Works by artist Michael Arendt are on display at Griffing & Collins Real Estate through October 31. A reception to meet the artist will be held Saturday, September 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. with champagne, wine and hor d’oeuvres. All are welcome and there is no charge.

SNAPPER DERBY

Derby participants fish all day, Saturday, September 2, in waters west of Gardiners Island, keeping just one fish for the competition. Trophies will be awarded at a weigh-in/cookout at the Shelter Island School at 5 p.m.

Kids who want to join the Derby’s logo contest can pick up design boards at Binder Pools to hand in at the weigh-in.

For details, go to shelterislandsnapperderby.org.

PLEIN AIR WORKSHOP

Create art in nature when artist Linda J. Puls runs a two-day Plein Air workshop at the Smith-Taylor Cabin to benefit the Taylor’s Island Foundation. Open to painters aged 18 and up of all skill levels.

The workshop takes place Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $100 per person, including transportation to Taylor’s Island. To register, contact Linda at seapulse@optonline.net or call (631) 749-0049.

Across the moat

NATIVE HERITAGE

The Eastville Community Historical Society in Sag Harbor presents “Native American Life: The Stories We Don’t Hear” featuring Tom Clavin, a former New York Times reporter who is author of the bestselling book “The Heart of Everything That Is.” Mr. Clavin, who spent years researching Native American culture and history, says “Many people, especially the farther east you go (like on Long Island) are completely cut off from information about native peoples, the past and the present.” This talk will introduce the public to some of their important stories. The free event takes place Wednesday, August 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. Details at eastvillehistorical.org.

EAST HAMPTON REIMAGINED

The Parrish Art Museum presents a discussion of “Restoring Forward: A Vision for East Hampton” featuring architects Maziar Behrooz and Bruce Engel, and Levi Shaw-Faber, editor of the new design magazine “End”. Mr. Behrooz and Mr. Engel will discuss the MB Architecture’s Summer Studio proposal to “revitalize the village of East Hampton and restore its original human character.” The program takes place at 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill on Thursday, August 31 at 5 p.m. Admission is $12; free for museum members, children and students. Learn more at parrishart.org.

LABOR DAY FIREWORKS

Peconic Landing invites the public to a free celebration of its 15th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend fireworks show.

Festivities begin Sunday, September 3 (raindate is Monday, September 4) at 7 p.m. with a live performance by the 40-member Atlantic Wind Symphony on the patio at Brecknock Hall, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Fireworks begin around 8:15 p.m.

Bring a blanket or chair for seating. Details at peconiclanding.org.

FUELING AND BOATING

The United States Power Squadrons present “Fuel and Boating” at 1 p.m. on September 9 at West Marine, 1089 Old Country Road, Riverhead. Learn how to fuel safely and in an environmentally-sensitve manner, and how to get the most out of your fuel. Presented by the Peconic Bay Power Squadron, the course is $15 with optional materials available for a small fee. Call Vince Mauceri at (631) 725-3679 to learn more.