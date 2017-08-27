If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Alfred Brigham called the Reporter with the correct answer to last week’s What is that? It was a layup for Alfred, since his grandfather, Alfred Kilb, has the sign hanging in pride of place at the Kilb family farmstand on North Ferry Road.

Maggie and Ellie Pedone didn’t have to guess either when they saw the photo, writing that Kilb’s has “the best peaches and flowers!”

Tom Speeches also hit the sweet spot identifying the beautiful yellow letters on the weathered board.