What is that?

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Jackie Capon dropped by the Reporter’s office bright and early last Thursday morning to identify last week’s photo (see below) as the sign at the Center firehouse designating an area of reserved parking.

Jackie, who has given 60 years service to the department, had the idea for the parking sign several years ago and followed through to have it made and installed. The sign was necessary, he said, because when the whistle blew and volunteers rushed to the firehouse, they often had to search for parking because those with business in the Center had used the spaces.

Tom Speeches — are we surprised? — also identified the sign.

The sign, by the way, is correct, since there are no women firefighters in the department.