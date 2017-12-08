What is that?

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Sarah Gavan was the first to recognize the strange figures — dolls and piñatas — hanging from the roof of the Goody Pile at the Recycling Center. Sarah called to say she was “horrified” when she saw them “looking like crucified figures.”

Jennifer Allen identified the hanging figures as well, and had a similar reaction, writing that she and her daughter visited the Goody Pile and, “to be honest, it’s pretty creepy.”