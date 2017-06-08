What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s mystery photo (see below) produced a typically amused, pointed and cryptic response from Art Barnett III: “I think even the ‘bridgers’ can get this one.”

Did you?

George Butts III wasn’t fooled and neither was Tom Speeches, of course, writing us: “Fuel Oil Fill — all of which are somewhat generic, on one of the boat’s decks in the North Ferry fleet. It could be the Menantic.”

Could and is, Tom.