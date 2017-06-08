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What is that?

By Reporter Staff

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s mystery photo (see below) produced a typically amused, pointed and cryptic response from Art Barnett III: “I think even the ‘bridgers’ can get this one.”

Did you?

George Butts III wasn’t fooled and neither was Tom Speeches, of course, writing us: “Fuel Oil Fill — all of which are somewhat generic, on one of the boat’s decks in the North Ferry fleet. It could be the Menantic.”

Could and is, Tom.

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO