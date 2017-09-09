Weekly Calendar: August 31 — September 9, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Great Decisions, a monthly discussion of today’s important world affairs. Topic: “U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Electro-Pup live, writer Jeff Baron shares his comedy adventure series with young audience members. 2 to 4 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, a talk by Annette Hinkle, Community News Editor at the Shelter Island Reporter and author of “Sag Harbor: 100 Years of Film in the Village.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. $25 (free under 18). For tickets call (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Snapper Derby, in waters west of Gardiners Island, keeping just one fish for the competition. Trophies awarded at a weigh-in/cookout at the Shelter Island School at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Shelter Island Lions Club. Visit shelterislandsnapperderby.org.

Book sale room, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a special sale. Library. (631) 749-0042.

Where’s the Beef? Stephen Skrenta of Accabonac Farms discusses the raising of cattle on Sylvester Manor pastureland. 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor farm stand. A visit to the pasture follows. (631) 749-0626.

Mindfulness Meditation, led by twin healers Gail and Tal. 10:30 a.m., library. Register at circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. $25 (free under 18). For tickets call (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Shelter Island Friends of Music, presents “Double Delight: Piano Four-Hands, Orion Weiss and Anna Polonsky.” 8 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Post-concert reception. Free. Donations appreciated.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Flu and pneumonia shots, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Bring insurance card. “Brown Bag Medication Review” also available. Call (631) 749-1059 to schedule review of medications.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Anime club, young adults watch and discuss favorite shows. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry writers, writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 8

Lego fun, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, a talk by designer Marshall Watson, author of “The Art of Elegance.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

4th annual Great Peconic Race, a paddle race circumnavigating Shelter Island to benefit the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s marine programs. Choose from 19-, 9- or 3-mile courses. Family activities, clinics, music and party after the race. Sign in 7 a.m., first launch 9 a.m. Wades Beach. Kids fun race at 1 p.m. For details greatpeconicrace.com.

Book sale room, accepts donations of gently used books, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 2: Village of Dering Harbor, village board, village hall, 9 a.m.

September 5: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 6: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

September 7: Water Quality Board, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:15 a.m., Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.