Weekly Calendar: August 3 — August 13, 2017

Battle of the Books , young adults practice. Noon, library. Practice Thursdays and Saturdays until final battle at Stony Brook University, August 12. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Resurrection of an Armenian Girl,” a talk by Richard Tarpinian. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Shelter Island house tour, “Living with History/Making Choices.” Five homes on view, 2 to 5 p.m. Begins at Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn, Route 114. $40. Purchase tickets in advance or at the barn on tour day. For details (631) 749-0025 or info@shelterislandhistorical.org.

Fundraiser, for Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in New Mexico. 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Binder home. $50. Reserve at Susan.Binder@me.com or buy tickets online at josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

Summer session, for children ages 2 to 5 at the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center. Kids paint, make music, dance and play from 8:45 to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Friday. To register visit shelterislandpreschool.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

Paper airplanes, 1 to 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

Senior citizens trip, to the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton. Arrive at the Senior Center at 8:45 a.m. (631) 749-1059.

BINGO extravaganza, kids compete for literary prizes. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

Special event: Health Care Panel, Professor Andrew Flescher of Stony Brook University and Howard Goldstein, employee benefits specialist, discuss the Affordable Care Act and proposed Republican replacement plan. 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Melting crayon art, a workshop for kids 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Library Book Club, discussion of “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. 5 p.m., library (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Friday Fun, Anime club, young adults watch and discuss favorite shows. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Etched water bottle craft, with Rachel Foster. 11 a.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and Coloring, for Adults. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake, 2 to 5 p.m. Shuttle boats from Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. The bake opens at 3:30 p.m. and includes lobster, clams, chicken, corn on the cob, watermelon and lemonade. $100. For more information call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.

Carnival Block Party, hosted by the Hay Beach Property Owners’ Association.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

“Young Musicians Chamber Bash,” three teens play the music of Beethoven, Handel, Leclair, Saint-Saens, Sarasate and Vivaldi. 4 p.m., Union Chapel in the Grove. Free.

Creekside Concert, The Barefoot Movement performs outdoors at Sylvester Manor. Gates open 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

MEETINGS(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 4: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 5: Dering Harbor Village Board, 9 a.m. Village Hall

August 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

August 8: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

August 8: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

August 8: Planning Board, 7 p.m.