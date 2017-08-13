Weekly Calendar: August 3 — August 13, 2017
EVENTS
THURSDAY, AUGUST 3
Battle of the Books, young adults practice. Noon, library. Practice Thursdays and Saturdays until final battle at Stony Brook University, August 12. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4
Friday Night Dialogues, “The Resurrection of an Armenian Girl,” a talk by Richard Tarpinian. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
Shelter Island house tour, “Living with History/Making Choices.” Five homes on view, 2 to 5 p.m. Begins at Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn, Route 114. $40. Purchase tickets in advance or at the barn on tour day. For details (631) 749-0025 or info@shelterislandhistorical.org.
Fundraiser, for Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in New Mexico. 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Binder home. $50. Reserve at Susan.Binder@me.com or buy tickets online at josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.
Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.
MONDAY, AUGUST 7
Summer session, for children ages 2 to 5 at the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center. Kids paint, make music, dance and play from 8:45 to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Friday. To register visit shelterislandpreschool.com.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 8
Paper airplanes, 1 to 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9
Senior citizens trip, to the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton. Arrive at the Senior Center at 8:45 a.m. (631) 749-1059.
BINGO extravaganza, kids compete for literary prizes. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 10
Special event: Health Care Panel, Professor Andrew Flescher of Stony Brook University and Howard Goldstein, employee benefits specialist, discuss the Affordable Care Act and proposed Republican replacement plan. 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Melting crayon art, a workshop for kids 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Shelter Island Library Book Club, discussion of “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. 5 p.m., library (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Friday Fun, Anime club, young adults watch and discuss favorite shows. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Etched water bottle craft, with Rachel Foster. 11 a.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.
Coffee and Coloring, for Adults. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake, 2 to 5 p.m. Shuttle boats from Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. The bake opens at 3:30 p.m. and includes lobster, clams, chicken, corn on the cob, watermelon and lemonade. $100. For more information call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.
Carnival Block Party, hosted by the Hay Beach Property Owners’ Association.
Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. (212) 877-5045.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
“Young Musicians Chamber Bash,” three teens play the music of Beethoven, Handel, Leclair, Saint-Saens, Sarasate and Vivaldi. 4 p.m., Union Chapel in the Grove. Free.
Creekside Concert, The Barefoot Movement performs outdoors at Sylvester Manor. Gates open 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.
MEETINGS(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
August 4: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.
August 5: Dering Harbor Village Board, 9 a.m. Village Hall
August 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.
August 8: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.
August 8: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.
August 8: Planning Board, 7 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.
American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.
“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.
Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Farm stand, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.
Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.
Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.
Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.
Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.
Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour-long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.
Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg Club, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., library lower level.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Story and a craft, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road in July and August. (631) 749-0626.
Tai Chi, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.
Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:15 a.m., Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.
Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.
Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.