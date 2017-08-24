Weekly Calendar: August 24, 2017

EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Journey of a Butterfly, 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Ages 4 and up. Register at (631) 749-1001.

Friday Fun, Anime club, young adults watch and discuss favorite shows. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. For tickets call (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Annual lemonade and cookie sale, begins 8 a.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church parking lot. Early bird bagels and coffee.

54th Annual Art Show and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shelter Island School. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. For more information visit shelterislandchamber.org.

Pet Day, the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) and the Shelter Island PBA adoption event in front of the Shelter Island Police Station. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Women of the Manor, final weekend for self-guided tours of exhibition at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Manor House. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10 per person. Details, sylvestermanor.org.

8th annual Green Expo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion grounds. (631) 749-3225.

37th annual Fire Department Country Fair, noon and 4 p.m., Center firehouse. Live music, games, a raffle and food.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “As You Like It” facilitated by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Tickets $15; free for those age 18 or under. For tickets call (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Celebratory party, of the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island. 4 to 6 p.m., Perlman Music Campus. Music, wine and light refreshments.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

Safe Driving class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shelter Island Senior Center. $20 for AARP members, $25 non-members. To enroll, call (631) 749-1059.

Mentos explosion, a program for young adults. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Great Decisions, a monthly discussion of today’s important world affairs. Topic: “U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Friday Night Dialogues, a talk by Annette Hinkle, Community News Editor at the Shelter Island Reporter and author of “Sag Harbor: 100 Years of Film in the Village.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. For tickets call (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Snapper Derby, in waters west of Gardiners Island, keeping just one fish for the competition. Trophies will be awarded at a weigh-in/cookout at the Shelter Island School at 5 p.m.

Alumni recital, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. For tickets call (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Shelter Island Friends of Music, presents “Double Delight: Piano Four-Hands, Orion Weiss and Anna Polonsky.” 8 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Post-concert reception. Free. Donations appreciated.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Ferry writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 8

Sylvester Manor Farmstand NEW HOURS September 8 to October 8: Friday, 12-5; Saturday, 9-4; Sunday, 10-2.

Sylvester Manor Gatehouse NEW HOURS After Labor Day: Friday: 2-6; Saturday, 9-6; Sunday: 10-2.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

House Tours, noon to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Plein air, Linda J. Puls runs a two-day workshop at the Smith-Taylor Cabin to benefit the Taylor’s Island Foundation. Open to painters aged 18 and up of all skill levels. Continues Sunday, September 10. Both days, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $100, including transportation to Taylor’s Island. Limited space. Reserve with Linda at seapulse@optonline.net or call (631) 749-0049.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

August 25: Water Quality Board, 6 p.m.

August 25: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

August 26: Dering Harbor Village Board, business meeting 9 a.m., Village Hall.

August 28: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

August 28: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

August 30: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 2: Dering Harbor Village Board, public meeting, 9 a.m., Village Hall

September 6: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 7: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon, library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road in July and August. (631) 749-0626.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:15 a.m., Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.