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Weather Service: Bright day for eclipse

By Reporter Staff

MARTIN BURKE PHOTO Misty early morning Monday at West Neck Bay.
MARTIN BURKE PHOTO Misty early morning Monday at West Neck Bay.

Today, Eclipse Day on Shelter Island, will be mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

After a morning mist fades, skies will be mainly bright with a high temperature near 85, according to the NWS, and a southwest wind between 5 and 9 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 72 and winds continuing out of the southwest at 8 to 11 mph.

The eclipse should start today for Shelter Islanders around 1:20 p.m. and by 2:45 p.m. about 70 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon. It will gradually become brighter, and around 4 p.m. the skies will be completely sunny once more.

Viewers without specially treated glasses are cautioned not to look directly at the sun, which could result in severe eye injuries.

 