Weather Service: Bright day for eclipse

Today, Eclipse Day on Shelter Island, will be mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

After a morning mist fades, skies will be mainly bright with a high temperature near 85, according to the NWS, and a southwest wind between 5 and 9 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 72 and winds continuing out of the southwest at 8 to 11 mph.

The eclipse should start today for Shelter Islanders around 1:20 p.m. and by 2:45 p.m. about 70 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon. It will gradually become brighter, and around 4 p.m. the skies will be completely sunny once more.

Viewers without specially treated glasses are cautioned not to look directly at the sun, which could result in severe eye injuries.