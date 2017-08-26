Union Chapel: Reverend Samuel T. Clover to preach

The Union Chapel in the Grove will welcome back the Reverend Samuel T. Clover on Sunday, August 27 at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Clover is an associate minister at The Reformed Church of Bronxville. His sermon, entitled “Sticks, Stones and Speech,” will cover why what we say — and how we say it — matters, drawing upon lessons from Jesus about communication.

Ordained in the Reformed Church in America in April 2014, Reverend Clover joined The Reformed Church of Bronxville’s staff the previous year after earning a Master of Divinity degree at Union Theological Seminary. His call to ministry came after working for more than 10 years as an arts and culture journalist at a number of small magazines and newspapers in New York City.

A graduate of Lafayette College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and History, Reverend Clover also holds an Master of Fine Arts in Creative Nonfiction from The New School, and earned a diploma in spiritual direction from San Francisco Theological Seminary, where he is now studying for a doctorate in ministry.

An avid singer (and sometime trombonist), Reverend Clover has sung with a variety of choirs, including Marble Collegiate Church’s Festival of Voices and gospel choirs, which performed at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, and Harlem’s Apollo Theater, among other venues. He currently sings bass/baritone with the New Choral Society in Scarsdale.

He is also a proud board member of Room for All, a network of clergy, church members, and congregations in the Reformed Church in America who support LGBTQ people and allies across the denomination, as well as advocate for a radically inclusive welcome and affirmation of the full spectrum of God’s people in all aspects of congregational and denominational ministries.

Music for the service will be performed by the Basically Baroque Trio Ensemble performing music for flute, cello and keyboard continuo. The Ensemble members are: Bill Packard, flute; Jeannie Woelker cello; and Linda Betjeman, keyboard.

SUBMITTED BY UNION CHAPEL