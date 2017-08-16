Update: Victims identified in early morning accident

UPDATE: Rob Gorcoff, the Highway Department worker injured in an accident on Wednesday, is out of the intensive care unit at Stony Brook University Hospital and continuing to recover from his injuries, according to Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr.

Mr. Card said he is hoping to get a chance to visit with Mr. Gorcoff this weekend.

Two people were injured around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when an SUV struck a Highway Department employee filling potholes on South Ferry Road about a mile from the ferry, Police Chief James Read said.

The employee, Robert J. Gorcoff, 60, of Shelter Island was out of the truck shoveling patch material, Chief Read said.

The SUV driver, Alan R. Shaw, 79, of Shelter Island told police he did not see Mr. Gorcoff.

Police closed the road while a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team transported Mr. Gorcoff to a medevac helicopter that took him to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious traumatic injuries, according to police reports.

Mr. Shaw, whose car also struck the truck, was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital by a SIEMS team for non-life threatening injuries.

j.lane@sireporter.com