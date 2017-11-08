Students go on location recording ‘Living History’

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s “Living History” program is one that involves Shelter Island students interviewing other students about their lives here.

This year, thanks to grants from Suffolk County and the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, the Historical Society has been able to record video off-site at locations of the interviewee’s choice.

Now, the Historical Society is encouraging more students to become involved in the “Living History” project. Twelve video interviews have been created to date with more scheduled. Students work with state-of-the-art video and editing equipment under the guidance of volunteers Martin Levenstein and Tim Purtell.

“We are trying to reach out to as many high school students as possible to document a representative group to get a picture of the multi-faceted experience of growing up on Shelter Island,” explained Nanette Breiner-Lawrenson, the Historical Society’s executive director. “Interviews have a conversational tone to encourage one student speaking with another. This year, we are trying to link the students with their favorite places on the Island to make the experience more meaningful and to hopefully bring out what makes Shelter Island so special.”

Typical questions include how long the subject has lived on Shelter Island, his or her favorite spot on the Island, favorite activities and school subjects and, for those not born here, what it was like to move to a new place and attend a new school.

“We are capturing history now for the future,” Ms. Breiner-Lawrenson said.

“Videos become part of the Society archives for future generations to learn about present-day life on Shelter Island. It will be history for them.”

To take part in “Living History,” call the Shelter Island Historical Society at (631) 749-0025 or email Ms. Breiner-Lawrenson atexecdirector@shelterislandhistorical.org.

A video promo of “Living History” can be seen at shelterislandhistorical.org.