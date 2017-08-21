Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Deutsch, Raymond
Eileen Edna Deutsch of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and formerly of Manhasset and Shelter Island, passed away on August 10, 2017 after a nine year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 77 years old.
Eileen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edward; her identical twin sister, Elaine Small; and her sons, Eric (Stephanie) and Douglas (Lori). She also leaves behind a close and loving family including grandchildren Jack, Emma, Nate and Cole.
Eileen and her sister were born on February 28, 1940 to Ernest and Ann Drollinger. As Eileen would like to say, her family remembered, she was first and is the oldest. She attended local New York City schools in Glendale, Queens and summered in Croton-on-Hudson. Enrolled in Queens College, Eileen majored in American History and graduated in 1960.
She met her husband-to-be in her third year at college. Their first date was visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art to fulfill a college art course requirement. She got an “A”.
After graduation, Eileen, went on to get a Master’s in Education at St. John’s University and taught 9th grade American History at Memorial Junior High School in Valley Stream. She married Ed on April 22, 1962 and continued working until their first child, Eric, was born four years later. Eileen went back to part-time teaching for a year until Douglas was born in 1969. Then she became a full- time mother, president of the Parent Teachers Association, treasurer of the Manhasset High School Education Fund, played bridge and tennis and, finally, achieved her great wish of a hole-in-one.
Eileen was a very much of tomboy, her family said, loving spending summers on the East End, especially on Shelter Island. She was an excellent swimmer and loved to boat, clam and fish. She had a wonderful, smiling disposition, her family said, and will be missed by friends and family.
A memorial service was held at Hilton Head’s All Saints Episcopal Church on August 16, 2017 and was followed by a reception at the church. Remembrances may be sent to Memory Matters, PO Box 22330, Hilton Head, SC, 29925 or memory-matters.org.
Neal Raymond Sr.
Neal Raymond Sr. passed away on August 2, 2017. Born on August 24, 1940, he was 76.
Neal served in the U.S. Air Force, then worked for Grumann Aerospace. He then joined the Suffolk County Sheriff ’s office, serving 33 years before retiring.
A “people person” according to his wife, Cathy, Neal is remembered for his dedication to Shelter Island. After coming to the Island 24 years ago, he immersed himself in the community and its many traditions and institutions.
He served the town on the Assessment Review Board for 16 years and on the Zoning Board of Appeals for nine years. He was also involved with the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion. Neal was a town councilman, a detention officer, a candidate for town justice and was active in the local Conservative Party.
Neal didn’t think he would be as busy as he was after retirement, his family said, but soon felt he belonged on Shelter Island. He loved taking photos, his family remembered, of the beautiful surroundings of the Island. Some of his favorite places to visit, according to his family, were the Police Department, Town Hall, the IGA, the hardware store and the post office.
He also loved visiting longtime friends Amber Anglin and Greg Ofrias at their respective estab- lishments, All Dogged-Up and the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy. He enjoyed talking to everyone, Cathy said, and if he could help in any way, he would do so.
Neal loved working with radios, offering his ham radio skills wherever needed and volunteering to operate the radios for the annual 10K race. He also was a member of Police Chief James Read’s emergency preparedness team, providing back up radio communications in case of emergencies. He most enjoyed working the Fourth of July fireworks coordination between the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelter Island Police Department and New York State Police Department.
In addition to Cathy, Neal is survived by daughters Tracey and Samantha; sons Neal Jr. and Daniel; and granddaughter Amanda. Memorial donations may be made to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, PO Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964, and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, (631) 749-0770 or st- marys11964@optonline.net.