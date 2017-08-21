Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Deutsch, Raymond

Eileen Edna Deutsch of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and formerly of Manhasset and Shelter Island, passed away on August 10, 2017 after a nine year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 77 years old.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edward; her identical twin sister, Elaine Small; and her sons, Eric (Stephanie) and Douglas (Lori). She also leaves behind a close and loving family including grandchildren Jack, Emma, Nate and Cole.

Eileen and her sister were born on February 28, 1940 to Ernest and Ann Drollinger. As Eileen would like to say, her family remembered, she was first and is the oldest. She attended local New York City schools in Glendale, Queens and summered in Croton-on-Hudson. Enrolled in Queens College, Eileen majored in American History and graduated in 1960.

She met her husband-to-be in her third year at college. Their first date was visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art to fulfill a college art course requirement. She got an “A”.

After graduation, Eileen, went on to get a Master’s in Education at St. John’s University and taught 9th grade American History at Memorial Junior High School in Valley Stream. She married Ed on April 22, 1962 and continued working until their first child, Eric, was born four years later. Eileen went back to part-time teaching for a year until Douglas was born in 1969. Then she became a full- time mother, president of the Parent Teachers Association, treasurer of the Manhasset High School Education Fund, played bridge and tennis and, finally, achieved her great wish of a hole-in-one.