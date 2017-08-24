Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

James M. Rogers, 28, of Riverhead was arrested August 17 as part of two commercial vehicle enforcement road checks and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. He was released on $300 station house bail with orders to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date. His vehicle was seized, according to Detective Sergeant Jack H. Thilberg of the Shelter Island Police Department.

During the same sweep, Angel Martinez-Hernandez, 30, of Selden, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. He was released on $100 station house bail with orders to appear in court at a later date.

Road checks

Island police officers, working with a New York State Police commercial vehicle enforcement unit, conducted traffic safety checkpoints on Grand Avenue and South Ferry Road on August 17. In all, 35 New York State vehicle and traffic law violation summonses were issued; one transportation law violation summons and one tax law violation summons were issued; seven commercial motor vehicles (MVs) were taken out of service; 10 commercial vehicle operators were taken out of service for working as unlicensed drivers or with licenses suspended or revoked; and one vehicle was seized under Suffolk County law driven by an unlicensed operator with a prior conviction for the same offense.

Ticketed on South Ferry Road were: Nelvin O. Cruz of Greenport, Rudy R. Ramirez-Vesquez of Flanders, Attila Gulnar of East Moriches, and Bery D. Alvizures Gomez of Greenport, all for unlicensed operation; Sean P. McCarthy of Shelter Island and Fernando R. Ramirez Cruz of Southampton, uninspected MV; Jeffrey P. Tew of East Patchogue, no or insufficient tail lamps; Kevin T. Fleming of Sag Harbor, unsafe tire; Audley L. Allen of Shelter Island, improper plates and visibility distorted by broken glass; Matthew J. Bennett of Medford, visibility distorted by broken glass; and Steve T. Stanley of Westhampton, no distinctive plate/insecure/dirty.

Ticketed on Grand Avenue were: Antoni Sakowicz of Riverhead and Justiniano De Jesus Lemus Lopez of Greenport, unlicensed operation; Wilmer Gonzalez of Greenport, unlicensed operation and no or inadequate directional signals; Jeffrey Heidtmann of Southold , Geoffrey R. Wells of Riverhead, Rutilio Menjivar-Carvajal of Southold and Stephen F. Durkin of Ridge, uninspected MVs; Juan M. Contreras-Garcia of Greenport, unregistered and uninspected MV; Pedro J. Rodriguez-Monzon of Cutchogue, unregistered MV and operating without insurance; F. N. Azama-Lopez of Greenport, unreigstered MV and no or insufficient tail lights; Gustavo A. Izaguirre of Southold and Gesler R. Tejeda Alvarado of Riverhead, unsafe tires; Alcides Amaya of Shirley, non-transparent windows; Walter J. Rodriguez-Angamar of Jersey City and Gregg A. Lagrega of East Patchogue, for having no or having switched tax permit stickers; and Henry L. Zdenek of Selden, no distinctive plate/insecure/dirty.

SUMMONSES

Stephen L. Clarke of Sag Harbor was ticketed on August 15 for speeding 46 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on St. Mary’s Road;

Ticketed on August 19 were: Jose O. Tezen of Riverhead at Reel Point, keeping six short porgies; James P. Beyer of Dover, New Jersey in West Neck harbor, operating a vessel at an imprudent speed; Sarah E. Goldberg of Valley Stream, failure to stop at stop sign on West Neck Road; Keyvan Gabbay of New York City, improper or unsafe turn without signaling on North Ferry Road; and Marketa C. Fagan of New Orleans, use of a portable electronic device while driving.

Ticketed on August 20 were: Robert H. Lynch Jr. of New York City, operating an unregistered vessel in Dering Harbor; Yanez Lorenzo of Bay Shore was ticketed at Reel Point, keeping six short porgies; Alan F. Seewald of Oyster Bay, anchoring in the Crescent Beach swim area; Nicholas J. Alessandrini of Southampton, operating an unregistered vessel and operating within Crescent Beach swim area; Michael C. Dougherty of Costa Mesa, California, speeding 35 miles per hour in 25-mph zone on New York Avenue; Boris Mendel of Hewlitt, failure to stop at stop sign on West Neck Road; and Roberto M. Escalera, the manager of Sunset Beach, a noise violation around 9 p.m.

Subsequent to a police investigation on August 20, the following were arrested and issued field appearance tickets for criminal possession of marijuana in the 5th degree and posted $100 cash bail each: Michael S. Zandman, 41 of Broooklyn, Miles C. Plumlee, 28, of Mequon, Wisconsin, and Maria V. Senko, 23, of Brooklyn.

On August 21, Daniel F. McCafferty of Shelter Island was ticketed for driving an unregistered and uninspected MV on Manwaring Road.

Police officers also issued 48 parking tickets last week.

ACCIDENTS

Four accidents caused damage estimated in excess of $1,000. A parked, unoccupied car owned by Karen A. Hunkele of North Massapequa was struck by an unknown vehicle on Sunset Lane August 19; while exiting a parking space on Grand Avenue on August 21, Margaret G. Michalak of Shelter Island accidentally backed into a telephone pole; Kenneth L. Lewis, Jr. of the Shelter Island Highway Department was clearing Sunnyside Avenue of debris using a tractor when he accidentally backed into a vehicle driven by Katherine L. Morse of Manhasset; and Nya Monzerrath Jimenez of Southold got into what seemed a minor accident when she rear-ended another car on Grand Avenue on August 19.

Matthew Labrozzi of Shelter Island pulled into the parking lot at the Shelter Island Historical Society on August 19 and accidentally hit a vehicle driven by Taylor McNemar, who was backing out of a parking space; damage was less than $1,000.

Richard S. Burdon was driving his motorcycle with a passenger aboard on Rocky Point Road on August 19 and got caught in some mud, forcing him to lay the bike down at a slow speed, there was no damage and the responding officer assisted in getting the bike upright.

OTHER REPORTS

On August 15, the Shelter Island police, fire and EMS departments, along with the PBA, pitched in at Camp Adventure, a annual program for children with cancer.

A Westmoreland caller reported vandalism to a vehicle on August 16. Later, a camera drone operator reported the device crashed into waters in the Cartwright area.

Two callers on August 17 reported someone soliciting money, but the responding officer found no criminal activity.

Heavy rains August 18 made Bridge Street impassable. Elsewhere the Highway Department was marking areas that were flooded; an oficer helped a caller stranded in a stalled car get to dry land; a Ram Island caller reported mud was flowing from a construction area into a bay; and a Menantic caller reported a possible sinking boat at a dock.

An officer assisted with traffic at Shelter Island Fire Department chicken barbecue on August 19. Also that day, a person seeking money allegedly owed by another was asked to leave a property.

On August 20, bay constables: assisted operator of disabled boat until a tow arrived from Island Boatyard; warned a boat operator not to anchor in the Crescent Beach swim area; assisted two sailors by towing their Sunfish back to Wades Beach; and told dinghy operator to stay 100 feet from the beach there.

During the eclipse on August 21, a large tree fell across Brander Parkway; it was removed by the Highway Department.

Bay constables also issued warnings to operators of improperly marked vessels, and responded to two reports of illegally docked or moored boats and a problem with the installation of a new mooring that was crowding an existing mooring.

A West Neck caller reported that a turtle crossing sign had been removed from in front of his house. In other animal incidents: an officer was unable to find a bat that had gotten into a Long View caller’s house, and dogs reported at large in eight instances were reunited with their owners, including one dog that reportedly injured a neighbor’s dog.

The SIFD responded when smoke from a wood stove backed up into a Heights residence setting off alarms twice; workers at a West Neck location caused a short circuit, tripping an alarm; and, in Hay Beach, a report of a propane leak turned out to be from a small Coleman tank. A Hay Beach resident accidentally set off the home’s automated burglary alarm.

Two complaints of noise yeilded no action — a Menantic caller complained of amplified music being played daily at SALT Waterfront Bar and Grill but the responding officer found no violation, and loud music reported after midnight in Hay Beach was found to be coming from Claudio’s in Greenport.

Items lost and found last week include: three license plates; three wallets; a purse; beach chairs; and three bags of shellfish left to rot on a Cartwright area boat ramp — police are investigating this incident.

Also last week, a caller reported receiving a bogus mailing; another reported a scam call. A trailer reported to be parked so as to pose a traffic hazard was gone by the time an officer arrived, as were suspicious persons reported hanging around the ATM at Chase Bank. An officer assisted a person with fingerprinting for a background check and another investigated a 911 hangup call from the Heights.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported one aided case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 15, two on August 18, two on August 19 and one on August 20. A SIEMS team transported an aided case who was taken by medevac to Stony Brook University Hospital. One aided case last week refused medical attention; another refused transport.