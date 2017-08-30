Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on July 24, 2017, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Joseph A. Bocci of East Norwich, New York pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated (DWI) with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 of 1 percent, and was fined $300 plus a $260 state surcharge. Under the agreement, he has a 90-day suspension of his license, subject to a 20-day stay. Charges of DWI first offense, imprudent speed and a lane violation were covered under the plea.

The following pleaded guilty and were fined $107 plus a $93 state surcharge: Jose M. Alvizures Gomez of Greenport, unlicensed driver (a charge of a right of way violation was covered under the plea); Dyllan E. Khawam of Savannah, Georgia, speeding 40 miles per hour (mph) in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 55/35; Brandon J. Escobar of Sound Beach, registration violation, reduced from operating a vehicle with a suspended registration; and Alan W. Charach of Fort Lee, turn signal violation, reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules.

Fined $50 for a guilty plea to J-walking were: Fotios Lambrinos of New York City, reduced from a stop sign violation, and James P. Sage of Greenport, reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules.

Samuel J. Totham of London pleaded guilty to a stop sign violation and was fined $57 plus $93.

Raymond A. Nicosia of Flushing pleaded guilty to operating a vessel with no personal flotatation devices and was fined $50.

Eric R. Betuel of East Hampton pleaded guilty to a vessel registration violation and was fined $32 plus $93.

Rad Davar of Miami Beach pleaded guilty to a vessel registration violation and was fined $7 plus $93.

Matthew G. Rowe of Santa Barabar, California pleaded guilty to a vessel registration violation and was fine $0 plus $93.

Failing to show up and deemed scofflaws by the court on the following charges were: Jose S. Argueta of Brentwood, disobeying a traffic device; Raymond J. Hulse of Orient, equipment violation; David W. Jannetti of Sag Harbor, vessel registration violation; Anthony A. Manheim of Brooklyn, license plate violation; C.H. O’Sullivan of Brooklyn, stop sign violation; and Michael S. Rogers of Coram, no inspection sticker.

Twenty-two cases were adjourned to later dates, 15 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and seven at the request of the court.

On the Shelter Island Town calendar, Roberto M. Escalera, manager of Sunset Beach, pleaded guilty to a noise violation relating to amplified sound and was fine $400.

Six cases on the town calendar were adjourned to later dates, five at the request of defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.

Two cases scheduled to be heard by Judge Helen J. Rosenblum on July 24 were adjourned; one at the request of the defendant or the defendant’s attorney and one by mutual consent.

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on August 7, 2017, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Nicholas J. Tonno of Northport pleaded guilty to aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $400 pluse a $93 surcharge; a stop sign violation was covered under the pleaa.

Nigel I. Francombe of Ingrave, Essex, United Kingdom, pleaded guilty to speeding 39 mph in a 25-mph zone and was fined $150 plus $93.

Kevin R. Pomerleau of West Springfiled, Massachusetts pleaded guilty to double parking, reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules, and was fined $100 plus $25.

Jose Aluarado of Bay Shore pleaded guilty to keeping short porgies and was fined $100.

Marianne C. Carey of Bronxville pleaded guilty to speeding 40 miles per hour (mph) in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 45/35, and was fined $50 plus $93.

Vahktang Ghudushauri of Brooklyn pleaded guiltyto speeding 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 40/25, and was fined $50 plus $93; charges of operating a commercial vehicle with no medical certificate and a miscellaneous violation were covered under the plea. He also pleaded guilty to double parking, reduced from disobeying a traffic control device, and was fined $50 plus $25.

Benjamin E. Lapthrop of West Palm Beach pleaded guiltyto a vessel registration violation and was fined $75 and $93.

Eduard Gomez-Delossantos of Paterson, New Jersey pleaded guilty to disobeying a traffice control device and was fined $50 plus $93.

Waldo A. Villatoro of Patchogue pleaded guilty to double parking, reduced from failure to comply with a sign, and was fined $50 plus $25.

Scott Lawrence of East Moriches pleaded guilty to towing a person behind a vessel without personal flotation device and was fined $50.

Maria D. Sangel-Santillan Lopez of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to unlicensed operation and was fined $40 plus $93; a license plate violation was covered under the plea.

Failing to show up at court were Jose A. Amaya-Segura of Lodi, New Jersey, for disobeying a traffic device and David N. Kingsley of New York City, for aggravated unlicensed operation and unsafe tires.

A bench warrant was issued for Conrey C. Ryan of Greenport on charges of DWI, first offense; DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 of 1 percent; imprudent speed; and a lights violation.

A jury trial was set for David S. Brown of Miami Shores, Florida on October 17 on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated (DWI), DWI first offense, a lane violation and a stop sign violation.

Twenty-one cases were adjourned to later dates, 12 at the request of defendants or their attorneys, seven at the request of the court and two by mutual consent.

On the Shelter Island Town calendar, Christopher M. Calkins of Waterford, Connecticut pleaded guilty to anchoring where prohibited and was fined $100. Three other cases on the town docket were adjourned bccause the defendants failed to appear in court.

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