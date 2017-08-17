Shelter Island Calendar of Events

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public.

Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon, library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road in July and August. (631) 749-0626.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:15 a.m.,

Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

Decoupage mason jar lanterns, craft for kids 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Safe Boating course, enroll today for next week’s sessions on August 22 and 23, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Shelter Island EMS barn (12 Manwaring Road). Reserve your space by calling the SIPD at (631) 749-0600 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information call Peter Vielbig at (609) 306-1114.

Plum Island, film and panel discussion on efforts to save Plum Island from development. 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Brownyard and Carey families. Shelter Island Yacht Club. RSVP tinyurl.com/ShelterPI

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Wii U, Friday Fun: Super Smash Bros. and other games. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Windmill cocktails, party to raises funds for restoration of the 1810 Dominy Windmill at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 6 to 8 p.m., on the lawn by the windmill. Tickets $125. For more information visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Alumni recital, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Tickets $25; free for ages 18 and under. For tickets call (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Solar Eclipse, stop by the library after 9 a.m. to pick up special eclipse viewing glasses for the August 21 eclipse. Free. (631) 749-0042.

Mindful meditation, open to all levels. 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., library. Register at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

“Sun, Sand and Books,” Adult summer reading program finale party. 3 p.m., library. Sign up at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

ArtSI Open Studios Tour, noon to 5 p.m. at artists’ studios across Shelter Island. Also August 20, same time. artsi.info.

37th annual Country Fair, sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department. Noon to 4 p.m., Center firehouse grounds. For details, visit shelterislandfd.org.

54th annual Chicken Barbecue, sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department. 4 to 8 p.m. Fireman’s Field at Burns and North Cartwright roads. $25 adults, $15 children. Take out is available. For details, visit shelterislandfd.org.

Alumni recital, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Tickets $25; free for ages 18 and under. For tickets call (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Field of Dreams, two-hour guided walk through Mashomack Preserve’s meadows. Begins at 9:30 a.m. at visitor’s center. Registration required, (6310 749-4219.

6th Annual Duck Race, 12 p.m. Volunteer Park, Bridge Street. Support Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce by sponsoring a rubber duck for $20 to race in Chase Creek.Details at shelterislandchamber.org.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Mystery Monday Book Club, discussion of “The Man With a Load of Mischief” by Martha Grimes. 5 p.m., library (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

Senior Smarts, a seminar on aging in place. 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Center. (631) 749-1059.

Wooden spoon puppets, for kids. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Afternoon movie, “Beauty and the Beast.” 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Safe boating, see details under August 17. Repeats August 23. Last course this season.

Cookbook Club, “Go Fruity!” make your favorite summer fruit dish. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

Intro to Excel, a two-session workshop with Mark Lindemann. 5:30 to 7 p.m., library. Concludes August 30. Register at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

Behind “Curtains”, screening of film about Shelter Island School musical. 7 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

Friday fun, Anime club. Young adults watch and discuss favorite shows. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Tickets $25, free for ages 18 and under. Call (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 21: Water Advisory Committe, 7 p.m.

August 22: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

August 23: ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

August 24: Water Quality Board, 6 p.m.

August 25: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.