Shelter Island calendar

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road in July and August. (631) 749-0626.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:15 a.m., Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

Blackberry picking, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sylvester Manor farm field and during regular hours all week. Details: sylvestermanor.org.

Health care panel, employee benefits specialists discuss the Affordable Care Act and proposed Republican replacement plan. 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Melting crayon art, a workshop for kids 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Book club, discussion of “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. 5 p.m., library (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Pond life exploration, 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Ages 4 and up. Donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Anime fun, young adults watch and discuss favorite shows. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Performance Tent. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Etched water bottle craft, with Rachel Foster. 11 a.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and Coloring, for Adults. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake, 2 to 5 p.m. Shuttle boats from Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. The bake opens at 3:30 p.m. and includes lobster, clams, chicken, corn on the cob, watermelon and lemonade. $100. For more information call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.

Menantic Peninsula Association, annual meeting and reception, 4 p.m. Island Boatyard. Guest speaker Marc Wein will present a program on tick prevention. For more information, call (631) 749-3422.

Carnival Block Party, hosted by the Hay Beach Property Owners’ Association, noon to 3 p.m. in front of 7 and 10 Hay Beach Road. Open to all Hay Beach residents. Free games, food and non-alcoholic beverags. RSVP nbfred@aol.com or blrdghm@aol.com.

Brazilian music concert, to benefit St. Mary’s bell tower restoration. 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall with meet the artists reception to follow. $25 donation requested.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Performance Tent. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Lemonade talk and twilight walk, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Manor House at Mashomack. All ages welcome. Call (631) 749-1001 for details.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

GOP family BBQ, noon to 4 p.m. 2 Coecles Place. $25 at the door.

Young Musicians Chamber Bash, teen trio plays chamber music. 4 p.m., Union Chapel in the Grove. Free.

Creekside Concert, The Barefoot Movement performs outdoors at Sylvester Manor. Gates open 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Call (631) 749-0626 or go to sylvestermanor.org.

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

Summer preschool camp, for children ages 2 to 5 at the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center. Kids paint, make music, dance and play. 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. through Friday. Register shelterislandpreschool.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

Origami fun, craft for kids. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Lawn games and ices, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the Library, presents “Dirty Dancing.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

Coloring and snacks, for kids. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Dessert donors, drop off baked goods for Camp Adventure, a respite for children with cancer. 6 to 6:30 p.m. at school parking lot.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

Trip to Taylor’s Island, sponsored by the library. Meet at library by 10 a.m. Registration required, space is limited. (631) 749-0042.

Decoupage mason jar lanterns, craft for kids 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Safe Boating course, enroll today for sessions held August 22 and 23, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Shelter Island EMS Building. Reserve by calling the SIPD at (631) 749-0600 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. For details, call Peter Vielbig at (609) 306-1114.

Conserve Plum Island, film screening and moderated panel discussion of efforts to save Plum Island from development. 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Brownyard and Carey families. Shelter Island Yacht Club. Limited seating. RSVP tinyurl.com/ShelterPI.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Wii U, Friday Fun: Super Smash Bros. and other games. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cocktail Party at The Windmill, to raise funds for restoration and preservation of the 1810 Dominy Windmill at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 6 to 8 p.m., in the field by the windmill. Tickets $125. For details, go to sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Friday Night Dialogues, a talk by Linda Civitello, author of “Baking Powder Wars: The Cutthroat Food Fight that Revolutionized Cooking.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. For tickets call (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 14: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m

August 14: Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Library

August 14: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

August 15: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m..

August 16: ZBA work session, 7:30 p.m.

August 22: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

August 25: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 29: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.