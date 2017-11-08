No jinx in sight, B&R takes 5th Gavron Cup

Athletes are often superstitious about games and events in life, looking for any edge and avoiding situations that may hurt their chances.

After writing the story of the opening matches of the annual Simon Gavron Challenge Cup tournament last week, I was suddenly concerned as the tournament organizer that I may have jinxed myself by declaring the first round of play on July 31 was the best weather day at Fiske Field in the 15-year history of cup.

For the first time, playing on two consecutive Mondays, we had rain and the threat of the worst weather day ever. As most people know, soccer is played in all conditions, but the weather Monday fortunately did not dampen the matches or the fan turnout for the event — jinx avoided.

Last week’s seeding round proved to be near flawless since each of the higher seeded teams won their matches, with the exception of the finals. As darkness and rain fell at the close of the day, B&R concluded the tournament in first place for the fifth year in a row with a 2-0 win over top seeded Binder Pools.

The match was evenly played and the first half ended scoreless, with B&R having a slight advantage in ball possession. At the start of the second half, B&R began to turn up the play.

The team plays all year together, and was able to wear down the Binder Pools side with a combination of fitness and ball control, scoring 2 goals in the closing 10 minutes of the second half to take the cup.

Sunset Beach, the perennial host, was as gracious as ever with the tournament celebration. The hotel entertained more than 100 participants, coaches, managers and family members at the restaurant. B&R was awarded the tournament trophy and a championship T-shirt for each player and coach.

Recognized at the celebration was Leslie Czeladko for all of his efforts to make the event a huge success, and the Shelter Island Lions Club, which will be the recipient of approximately $2,500 raised by the event. This money will be used to help the Lions serve the community with a focus on youth activities.