KidStuff: August 31, 2017

A beloved event and fundraiser marking Shelter Island’s transition from summer to fall, the 2017 Snapper Derby will be held Saturday, September 2 at 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island High School. There’s still time to try your hand at fishing and enter the competition!

The Derby consists of two parts, a snapper fishing contest and a logo design contest. The 2016 Derby saw a total of over 115 entries of fish, with the winning snapper weighing 0.985 lb. Before the Derby, participants can have fun fishing together, and during, meet up with friends and enjoy great food. The top five in the following three categories will receive awards: biggest snapper less than a 1 pound, biggest bluefish, and most caught and released. All blue fishing must take place west of Gardiner’s Island. Participants can keep only one fish, the rest should be released.

All kids will receive for free a T-shirt, food, cotton candy, popcorn and a bottle of water. For everyone else, food and drinks will be provided at a reasonable cost. The Lions Club’s chefs can cook to order snapper entries before the award ceremony. The Derby is sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club and the generosity of many individuals. The money that will be raised will go to local charities. For more information and a full list of competition rules, visit shelterislandsnapperderby.org.

Book-in-the-Woods: For the entire month of September, you can venture out on a half-mile walk at Mashomack Preserve and read a story as you go! Pages of “Miss Maple’s Seeds” by Eliza Wheeler are mounted along the trail to enjoy. Miss Maple loves to collect seeds, then keep them safe until they are ready to sprout on their own. See where the seeds end up! This program is appropriate for all ages, and adults are expected to accompany children. Donations are appreciated. For more information, call (631) 749-1001.

Hauling a Seine: Give a hand pulling in a 300-foot haul seine at Mashomack Preserve and get a close-up look at the creatures and plants that live under the sea! On Saturday, September 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., find striped bass, bluefish, porgies, fluke, flounder, and several species of crabt. This demonstration of a traditional East End fishing method is appropriate for all ages, and adults are expected to accompany children. Donations are appreciated. For more information, call (631) 749-1001.