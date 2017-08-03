Kidstuff: August 3, 2017

If you have had enough of the busy beach days with your family, visit Mashomack Preserve for an escape. On Saturday, August 5 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Mashomack will be hosting a 1.5 mile walk for anyone who wants to go along.

Enjoy the quiet of the summertime woods, complete with soft shade, fern glades, and several wetlands. Participants should look out for a variety of wildlife throughout the walk, especially chipmunks! This program is suitable for all ages, and adults are expected to accompany children. Free, donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Creature Feature: Enjoy another Young Naturalists event at Mashomack on Friday, August 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants will go on a short hike in search of some fantastic creatures, then come back and make their own! Appropriate for children ages 4 and up. Donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Paper Airplanes: Learn how to craft the perfect paper airplane with instructor Sonomi at the Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, August 8 at 1 p.m. After building their own, participants will have an airplane flying contest to see whose plane will soar the farthest. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Bingo Extravaganza: Test your luck at the library in a game of bingo! Join the fun on Wednesday, August 9 at 3 p.m. and compete to win some special literary prizes. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.