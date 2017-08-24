Kid Stuff: August 24, 2017

Interested in the beauty and life of butterflies? Mashomack Preserve invites you to another exciting Young Naturalists program, Journey of a Butterfly, on Friday, August 25 from 10:30 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy the sight of the beautiful orange and black monarch butterflies before they head to Mexico for the winter. Join artist Grace Markman and learn about the life cycle of a butterfly, read the book “Waiting for Wings,” and make fun child-sized wings to bring home. This program promises an educational experience as well as a fun craft, all centered around the fascinating butterfly creature.

This program is appropriate for children ages 4 and up. Donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Art Show and Craft Fair: Join in the fun at this highly anticipated annual community event on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop for a variety of crafts and browse the different mediums of art, with the school playground nearby to enjoy anytime. This event will be held on the grounds of the Shelter Island School on Route 114, with free admission and free parking.

Green Expo: Come visit the Mashomack table at the Shelter Island annual Green Expo on the grounds of the SI American Legion Hall on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and learn about the Island’s environment. Hands-on displays will help show how to preserve our aquifer and bays and protect the Island for future generations. Appropriate for all ages, and adults expected to accompany children. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.